Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 25 golf courses for Pace of Play

January 07, 2021 12:01 AM
Wynn Golf Club - hole 2
Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas is high end and delivers wide open fairways ahead.
  1. Wynn Golf Club

    Las Vegas
    What they're saying: "I thoroughly enjoyed my round at the Wynn... the service was impeccable and everyone I came in contact with was first class! Cant wait to play it again soon!" - redwingsno1

  2. Links at Wild Dunes Golf Links

    Isle of Palms, S.C.
    What they're saying: "Awesome course with the last two holes right on the beach. Great pace of play during the week. Friendly staff. Challenging layout." - mike2069350

  3. The Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain

    Franklin, W.V.
    What they're saying: "Great conditions, great pace, dramatic layout. Greens, you'll have to adjust to but I understand why they're kept a little long to compensate for the pitch. I'd reckon the lake around island green is #1 for lost balls in the region. Also staff is super friendly, great people." - ubercheap

  4. Dunmaglas Golf Course

    Charlevoix, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Great course in excellent condition as well as spectacular views. All holes are different, very hilly but playable and fun. Several greens have multiple tiers and were as fast as you’d want them with all the slopes.” - ronkay

  5. Los Caballeros Golf Club

    Wickenburg, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "I love Wickenburg, AZ and Los Caballeros is my favorite golf course to play there. Staff is very friendly. Course conditions were excellent coming off of over-seeding. Can't wait to return." - kweingand

  6. Faldo at Wildfire Golf Club at Desert Ridge Resort

    Phoenix, Ariz.
    What they're saying: "This is a top-notch establishment... the course is in shape, the greens run true and pretty fast.... we played in 3 hrs 15 minutes ... it was a great flow to the round and I would highly recommend playing Faldo at Wildfire" - tonyc2210

  7. Cateechee

    Hartwell, Ga.
    What they're saying: "Beautiful layout with lots of elevation changes. Played pretty quickly... greens in great shape and really fast. Challenging but fair. Use the GPS hints!" - rmanion

  8. Legend Lake Golf Club

    Chardon, Ohio
    What they're saying: "A HUGE thanks for having a Hot Deal tee time for us. I was immediately impressed with the staff welcoming us and setting our clubs on the golf cart and the 5 star treatment we received... course wise, everything was fantastic. We made our way around in under 3.25 hours... hopefully we can get out there again one day." - 06Mustang

  9. Barnsley Resort

    Adairsville, Ga.
    What they're saying: "The course was is excellent condition. Pace of play was exceptional. The course offers stunning views of the North Georgia mountains and features what I, as well as many others, consider the best collections of par 3's in all of Georgia." - RettJ, Local Golf Advisor

  10. Scotch Hall Preserve

    Merry Hill, N.C.
    What they're saying: "Amenities are great, and the course releases so few tee times publicly that you can go at your own pace and get little to no resistance or traffic... wherever you are, this is a drive to get to, but it’s completely worth it" - Corey6425300

  11. Koasati Pines At Coushatta

    Kinder, La.
    What they're saying: "Always in excellent shape ... Staff is friendly and helpful. Bag drop is usually self serve. This is a must play golf course." - Bugg1957

  12. Sun Mountain at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort

    Las Vegas
    What they're saying: "Pace of play has always been great. Not sure if it is the quality of the golfers or their tee time bookings but never seem to wait. We were 3 hours and 45 minutes doing our round" - bburns242

  13. Streamsong Resort - Black Course

    Fort Meade, Fla.
    What they're saying: "The greens at the Black are amazing, the 9th is one of the coolest and largest punch bowl greens anywhere. The course has it all and is worth the effort to get here." - hornedwoodchuck

  14. Indian Bayou Golf Club

    Destin, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Played last year and enjoyed it so much that we returned this year. Greens are fast and true. Fairways were in great shape as we're tee boxes." - Njoythegame

  15. Mineral Mound Golf Course

    Eddyville, Ky.
    What they're saying: "Had an amazing 18 holes at Mineral Sound with a few buddies... the greens and tee boxes were in great shape and the scenic views right by the lake were awesome. Can’t wait to play another 18 there very very soon." - BSchro23

  16. Prairie Landing

    West Chicago, Ill.
    What they're saying: "Beautiful setup that requires lots of different shots. It will definitely take a few round to know the right places to hit...great maintenance, beautiful layout, and friendly people at a fair price." - jdouglas1277

  17. Heritage Palms Golf Club

    Indio, Cali.
    What they're saying: "Played for the first time, very nice condition...they sent us off as a shot gun start...very smart...finished in 4 hours...greens were fast and hard....the fairways were in excellent condition!" - paulgolf1

  18. Pendleton Hills Golf Course

    Butler, Ky.
    What they're saying: "If you haven't played this course and met the people there you don't know what you are missing. The greens there are absolutely fabulous... you can't go wrong with this place." - hproeschel

  19. Southern Hills Golf Course

    Hot Springs, S.D.
    What they're saying: "Passing through the area I tried this course and found it in excellent condition, friendly staff and locals, very affordable too!! Loved it!" - jtomberlin

  20. The Golf Club at Equinox

    Manchester, Vermont
    What they're saying: "My son and I joined up with two gentlemen from Vermont on the first tee... even though the course was crowded, my party of 4 never once waited for a group in front of us to clear." - Goodideasll

  21. Trappers Turn Golf Club

    Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "The level of service here was off the charts, we rolled in with a group of 12 and they had signage out to welcome us in and genuinely seemed excited to have us ... it was a great way to start our trip and set the tone for a fantastic day." - Kale1523211

  22. The Reserve Vineyards & Golf Club - North Course

    Aloha, Ore.
    What they're saying: "I always enjoy playing the reserve. Pace of play today was great despite having groups in front. Tend to get better golfers here so étiquette is a must. Fairways, greens in great condition." - vsingolfer15

  23. Tierra Verde Golf Club

    Arlington, Texas
    What they're saying: "I cant say enough great things about this course, about the staff, about the amenities... challenging course with narrow entries that will spread out into very forgiving fairways." - dwaz777

  24. Chippewa Golf Club

    Curtice, Ohio
    What they're saying: "Fun course and priced right. Rough is burnt up but most courses are. Will definitely play again this year!" - Rkoch012

  25. Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch

    Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Course is still relatively new so there are a few rough spots but overall the course was in great shape. Large fairways, big greens, but still plenty of trouble to avoid. Very playable for all skill levels... cart GPS very advanced and carts have bluetooth built in which I thought was a nice feature." - besibert

Golfers Choice 2021