Golfership

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Golfership™

The term for all the ways GolfPass connects people to the game of golf.

Everything you love about golf. All in one membership.

Whether you're booking tee times, improving your game, earning rewards, or streaming original golf content, GolfPass brings more of golf together in one place.
Shop Member Exclusives
Tee time savings & booking
Book tee times with confidence on GolfNow and enjoy member benefits like monthly promo codes, waived booking fees, early access to select tee times, and an easy way to find and reserve your next round.
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Member rewards
Earn GolfPass Points on eligible GolfNow and TeeOff bookings, then redeem them for savings on Hot Deals, TeeOff DEAL Times, GolfPass memberships, and more.
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Expert instruction
Improve your game with thousands of video lessons from today's top Tour players and coaches, including Rory McIlroy, Devan Bonebrake, Nathalie Sheehan, and many more.
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Original shows
Stream thousands of episodes across more than 135 original series, including GolfPass originals, instructional programming, documentaries, and fan favorites like Big Break.

Choose the right plan for your game

Review features and pricing to get started with the membership that works best for you.

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