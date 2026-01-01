Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

GolfPass Quiz Landing Page

december-2025-golf-balls-promo-lead.jpg
december-2025-golf-balls-promo-lead.jpg
Swing Smarter, Spend Less.
Get GolfPass+, $50 from Golfballs.com, and enjoy a full year of perks, including waived fees, tee time credits, and more! Only $89 for one year! 


Peacock: Ltd. time. Not incl. in free trial. After 12 mos., plan auto-renews at then-current retail price (+ tax) until you cancel. Must redeem w/in 12 mos. Terms Apply.
JOIN NOW
Filter By:
Jump to:

Hello

You've saved {SavingsString} with your GolfPass+ Membership.

Play More

$10 in monthly Tee Time Credits ($120 total)

GolfPass+

Be sure to use each of your $10 monthly tee time credits, valid on any available GolfNow Hot Deals or TeeOff DEAL Time.

Learn More

Waived Booking Fees

GolfPass+

As a GolfPass+ member, you won’t need to pay booking fees on any of your first 10 GolfNow tee time bookings each year.

Learn More

Tee Time Protection

GolfPass+

If plans change, cancel select GolfNow or TeeOff reservations without penalty up to one hour before your tee time at no penalty.

Learn More

Travel Savings and Exclusive Insight

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Save up to $100 off your next golf vacation booked through our travel concierge service and unlock exclusive advice, money-saving tips and Ultimate Itineraries from our insiders.

Email Sign Up

Earn & Redeem GolfPass Points

GolfPass+

Earn GolfPass Points with every round and redeem them for savings on tee times or your next membership. The more you play, the more you save.

Learn More

Referral Program

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Share your referral link and earn $10 for each friend who becomes a GolfPass member (for up to $100)

Learn More

Play Better

Thousands of Video Instruction Tips

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Start exploring thousands of video lessons targeted to every facet of your golf game.

Watch Now

40+ Multi-Episode Instruction Series

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Stream in-depth series that explore all parts of the game, featuring major champions like Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, as well as world-class instructors like Martin Hall and Chris Como.

Watch Now

Interact with GolfPass Instructors

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Our instructors regularly respond to comments on their tips from GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members. This is an exclusive membership privilege.

Sign Up to Receive Emails

More Golf Content

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

GolfPass+ and GolfPass Video members also have access to more than 650 hours of GOLF Channel show archives, GolfPass Originals and livestreams.

Peacock Included with Membership

GolfPass+

Your GolfPass+ membership includes a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium at no additional cost. Stream live golf tournament coverage, hit movies and shows, exclusive Originals, and more.

Learn More

Custom Fitting at The Workshop

GolfPass+

Located in Orlando, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is one of Florida’s most prestigious private clubs. Only club members and GolfPass+ members can book fittings at its state-of-the-art Workshop fitting studio.

Book Now

Access Anywhere, Anytime

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Download the GolfPass app to explore our archive of video lessons anywhere, including during range sessions. Watch the always-on GolfPass channels on Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV and Xumo Live, with other channels launching soon.

Exclusive Savings on FuboTV

GolfPass+

As a GolfPass+ member, you’ll get $30 off each month for the first 3 months of FuboTV, saving you a total of $90.

Learn More

Monthly Perks

fubo.png

FuboTV Special Offer

GolfPass+

Stream 120+ live events, including PGA Tour coverage, with Fubo TV. Save $30 each month for the first three months – a total savings of $90.

clohill.png

40% off at Altera

GolfPass+

Enjoy 40% off sitewide at Altera, makers of premium alpaca socks. Experience unmatched comfort, performance, and style perfect for your time on the course.

golfdigest.png

Complimentary Magazine Subscription

GolfPass+

Choose a premium magazine subscription on us—no credit card needed! Pick from top titles in travel, entertainment, lifestyle, and more, and enjoy a full year of reading completely on us.

gbc.jfif

Free Shipping at Golfballs.com

Get free shipping on every order at Golfballs.com! From personalized golf balls to custom gear, find everything you need – no minimum purchase required.

Save videos to...

playlist_add

Create new playlist

0/150

Share

 
Copy

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me