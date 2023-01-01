michelle-winkler-showpage.png
michelle-winkler-showpage.png

Michelle Winkler

Michelle is the head coach of the CSUN women's golf program and has extensive teaching experience at various golf clubs on the east coast.

Michelle's Recent Daily Video Tips
Daily Video Tips
Low Point Iron Drill
favorite_border
3:04
Daily Video Tips
Setups for Different Chips
favorite_border
3:27
Daily Video Tips
Knee Flex in the Bunker
favorite_border
1:54
Daily Video Tips
High Handicap Putting Drill
favorite_border
2:54
Daily Video Tips
Layup Putting Drill
favorite_border
3:16
Daily Video Tips
The Butterfly Grip
favorite_border
2:10
Daily Video Tips
Three Tees Chipping Drill
favorite_border
3:06
Daily Video Tips
Proper Hip Turn
favorite_border
2:23
Daily Video Tips
The Non-Fundamentals
favorite_border
3:31
Daily Video Tips
Buried Bunker Lie
favorite_border
1:35
Daily Video Tips
Stop Scooping
favorite_border
2:35
Daily Video Tips
Trail Foot Sponge Drill
favorite_border
2:35
Daily Video Tips
Chopsticks Putting Drill
favorite_border
1:55
Daily Video Tips
Low Point Chipping Drill
favorite_border
2:06
Daily Video Tips
Set Up Like An Athlete
favorite_border
2:09
Daily Video Tips
Bump-and-Run Bunker Shot
favorite_border
1:51
Daily Video Tips
Apple Driver Drill
favorite_border
2:05
Play More. Play Better.


New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • $120 in monthly Anytime Tee Time Credits (12 at $10 each)
    • Waived GolfNow convenience fees on 10 tee time bookings
    • Tee time protection on up to 10 tee time bookings
    • GolfPass Points - earn and redeem toward free or discounted tee times
    • 12 months of Peacock included, with live tournament coverage (Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
    • $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
    • Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlory
    • GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
    • Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app
    • More member-exclusive savings and perks
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • GolfPass Points - earned on all GolfNow and TeeOff tee times
    • Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlory
    • GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
    • Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • GolfPass Points - earned on all GolfNow and TeeOff tee times
    • Exclusive video instruction from top instructors and tour pros like Rory McIlory
    • GOLF Channel favorites, including Big Break
    • Fully unlocked GolfPass mobile app
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
Search Near Me