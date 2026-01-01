Join before the rewards start stacking

Join now to get in on the celebration and make your GolfPass Points worth double toward a GolfPass membership through August 31.


GolfPass Members Month is packed with bonus Points, exclusive perks, featured content, and member-only rewards all August long.

Join now

Bonus Points

See how members earn all month long

GolfPass members can earn bonus Points by watching featured releases, updating their My Golf Game Quiz, booking eligible tee times, and checking back each week for new rewards.

1

Watch this month's releases

Earn bonus GolfPass Points by watching new content throughout August, including The Next Shot, Glam Golf with Blair O'Neal, and Big Break.

2

Take quick member actions

Earn beyond video by updating your My Golf Game Quiz and booking eligible tee times using your monthly tee time promo code.

3

Come back for weekly rewards

New perks unlock throughout the month, giving you more chances to earn, save, and get rewarded as a GolfPass member.

See what members earn

Every week is packed with Points

Every week brings new opportunities for GolfPass members to earn bonus Points, unlock rewards, and enjoy exclusive perks. Join now to start taking advantage of Members Month before it ends.

Your rewards and scorecard

Unlock your Members Month scorecard

Your GolfPass Points are worth double toward a GolfPass+ Annual membership through August 31. Join now to unlock your Members Month scorecard and start earning rewards.

Rewards by week

Browse each week of Member's Month rewards.

Week 1 ways to earn

Update your My Golf Game profile Member action
Update profile
Booking a tee time using TTPC Book and earn
Book a tee time
Big Break: Meet the Players #1 Watch and earn
Watch now
Big Break: Meet the Players #2 Watch and earn
Watch now
Big Break: Meet the Players #3 Watch and earn
Watch now
Big Break: Meet the Players #4 Watch and earn
Watch now
Big Break Qualifier Match Watch and earn
Watch now
Big Break: Meet the Players #5 Watch and earn
Watch now
The Next Shot #10 Watch and earn
Watch now
Big Break Rematch Watch and earn
Watch now
Big Break Where Are They Now? EP 3 Watch and earn
Watch now
The Next Shot #11 Watch and earn
Watch now
Glam Golf 5 Watch and earn
Watch now
The Next Shot #12 Watch and earn
Watch now
Big Break x Good Good presented by Golf Galaxy Watch and earn
Watch now
Glam Golf 6 Watch and earn
Watch now
The Next Shot #13 Watch and earn
Watch now
Join now

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