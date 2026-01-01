Watch this month's releases
Earn bonus GolfPass Points by watching new content throughout August, including The Next Shot, Glam Golf with Blair O'Neal, and Big Break.
Join now to get in on the celebration and make your GolfPass Points worth double toward a GolfPass membership through August 31.
GolfPass Members Month is packed with bonus Points, exclusive perks, featured content, and member-only rewards all August long.
Bonus Points
GolfPass members can earn bonus Points by watching featured releases, updating their My Golf Game Quiz, booking eligible tee times, and checking back each week for new rewards.
Earn bonus GolfPass Points by watching new content throughout August, including The Next Shot, Glam Golf with Blair O'Neal, and Big Break.
Earn beyond video by updating your My Golf Game Quiz and booking eligible tee times using your monthly tee time promo code.
New perks unlock throughout the month, giving you more chances to earn, save, and get rewarded as a GolfPass member.
Every week brings new opportunities for GolfPass members to earn bonus Points, unlock rewards, and enjoy exclusive perks. Join now to start taking advantage of Members Month before it ends.
Your rewards and scorecard
Your GolfPass Points are worth double toward a GolfPass+ Annual membership through August 31. Join now to unlock your Members Month scorecard and start earning rewards.
Browse each week of Member's Month rewards.
Review features and pricing to get started with the membership that works best for you.
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