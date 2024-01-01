Elevate Your Short Game with World-Class Instruction
Are you tired of struggling with your short game on the golf course? Imagine the satisfaction of confidently nailing those crucial shots, every time. GolfPass has some of the world's best golf instructors to help transform your game. For only $49, you’ll enjoy a full year of expert advice to improve every aspect of your game.
Still Watching?
Keep Watching
Most Watched Short Game Golf Tips
Popular on GolfPass
See why our members love GolfPass!
“The motto for GolfPass is Play More, Play Better and GolfPass really helps me do that.”
Dan, GolfPass Member