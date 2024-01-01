Elevate Your Short Game with World-Class Instruction

Are you tired of struggling with your short game on the golf course? Imagine the satisfaction of confidently nailing those crucial shots, every time. GolfPass has some of the world's best golf instructors to help transform your game. For only $49, you’ll enjoy a full year of expert advice to improve every aspect of your game.

Most Watched Short Game Golf Tips

Daily Video Tips
Stop Chunking Chip Shots
2:11
Daily Video Tips
Turn, Push, Pitch
3:54
Daily Video Tips
The Chop Shot
1:47
Daily Video Tips
Left for Loft, Right for Roll
2:11
Daily Video Tips
Open Hand Pitch Shot
1:53
Daily Video Tips
Cornhole Chipping
4:04
Daily Video Tips
Reduce Spin on Chips
3:30
Daily Video Tips
Understanding Underreach
3:00
Daily Video Tips
Pitching Around the Green
2:12
Daily Video Tips
Chipping Practice Swings
1:08
Daily Video Tips
The Putting Chip
2:29
Daily Video Tips
Quiet Eye
4:11
Daily Video Tips
Two Different Chip Shots
3:07
Daily Video Tips
T-Rex Pitching Drill
1:55
Daily Video Tips
‘Scoop’ Shots from the Rough
3:16
Daily Video Tips
Pitch Shots from Tight Lies
2:41
Daily Video Tips
The 'One-Hop-and-Stop' Pitch Shot
3:03
Daily Video Tips
Chipping Techniques for Different Lies
3:45
Daily Video Tips
Long Chip Shots
3:51
Daily Video Tips
Test Your Short Game
3:56

GolfPass Originals

Golf_vs_overall-series-poster-1134x1608.jpg
The_Next_Shot_PosterArt.webp
rory-x-dude-perfect-poster.webp
breaking-your-slice-1134x1608_poster_logo.jpg
golf-fitness-for-everyone-with-whoop-1134x1608_poster.jpg
lwacg-morgan-pressel-poster-with-logo.png

Popular on GolfPass

Daily Video Tips
Hit Longer Drives
3:01
Daily Video Tips
Stop Hitting Behind the Ball
2:26
Breaking Golf's Greatest Myths
Myth #3: 'Keep Your Head Down'
4:34
Big Break
Episode 1 - A View From the Treetops
44:04
The Golf Fix
Ball Striking – Fat and Thin Shots
9:24
School of Golf
Extra Credit: Best Backswing Drill
2:25
Build A Better Game: Maximum Distance
Bryson DeChambeau: Power from the Ground Up
9:45
Daily Video Tips
Perfect Hybrid Contact
2:51
The Golf Fix
Driving Distance – Clubhead Speed
3:57
Breaking Par
Develop a "Go-To" Drive
3:09
Daily Video Tips
Bunker Keys with Clay Ballard
4:14
Daily Video Tips
Simple Chip Shot Setup
3:06
School of Golf
Chapter 1: Back to Basics
23:02
Daily Video Tips
The Most Common Mistake
2:14
The Swing Gym
Loss of Posture
4:57
The Golf Fix
Over The Top – Favorite Drills
8:44
Build A Better Game:​ Through the Bag
Master Your Mid-Irons
7:29
Breaking Down Your Practice Routine
Motor Training – Chipping
4:49
Build A Better Game: Maximum Distance
Kyle Berkshire: Weight Shift + Extension = More Distance
10:00
Ask Rory
Sidehill Lies
5:09

