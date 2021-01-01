About Spring Creek Golf & Country Club

Spring Creek Golf & Country Club is your home away from home! Nestled on the outskirts of the lovely town of Ripon, CA and adjacent to the Stanislaus river, Spring Creek Golf & Country Club is a 56-year old timeless gem. A beautifully manicured, 18-hole championship course highlights this family-centric club. It is known in Northern California for its award-winning junior programs, Spring Creek Golf & Country Club has a reputation for developing juniors of all ages. Families find friendly respite here among the majestic oak trees that line the fairways and adorn the property. Members of Spring Creek Golf & Country Club find the comforts of home in the outstanding food and beverage offerings, golf events, swimming, fitness facility, member engagement and camaraderie. Come find your second home!