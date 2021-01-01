Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
Spring Creek Golf & Country Club

About Spring Creek Golf & Country Club

Spring Creek Golf & Country Club is your home away from home! Nestled on the outskirts of the lovely town of Ripon, CA and adjacent to the Stanislaus river, Spring Creek Golf & Country Club is a 56-year old timeless gem. A beautifully manicured, 18-hole championship course highlights this family-centric club. It is known in Northern California for its award-winning junior programs, Spring Creek Golf & Country Club has a reputation for developing juniors of all ages. Families find friendly respite here among the majestic oak trees that line the fairways and adorn the property. Members of Spring Creek Golf & Country Club find the comforts of home in the outstanding food and beverage offerings, golf events, swimming, fitness facility, member engagement and camaraderie. Come find your second home!

Spring Creek Golf and Country Club
Learn about memberships at Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
Follow Spring Creek Golf & Country Club on Facebook
Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
Spring Creek Golf & Country Club
Private

What others are saying about Spring Creek Golf & Country Club

"The club always puts on great events for its members. The course is a great design that will challenge you but still make it fun. The facilities are amazing! The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. I love this place."
- Felipe Tinoco
"The most beautiful country club in Modesto, Ripon, and Turlock area in my opinion."
- Julia Parsons-Girdner
"The food is great, bingo was fun, and the golf course is beautiful."
- Sharon Clifton

More GolfPass private clubs and real estate content
Driftwood_Hole2sunrise_TerrillGriffin.jpg
Articles
Sneak peek: Driftwood, Austin's first new private club since the economic downtown, set for fall debut
4 Min Read
IMG_0160.jpeg
Articles
This woodsy fragrance is a Cool Golf Thing
1 Min Read
Santa Lucia Preserve
Articles
The year club life roared back
9 Min Read
Augusta - city skyline
Articles
10 best 'little' U.S. golf cities
5 Min Read
Gretzky home - Sherwood Country Club
Articles
A 'Great' golf home for sale in California
1 Min Read
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four
Articles
Make way for hoodies on the golf course
3 Min Read
Next Page
Play More. Play Better.


GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, cancellation protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.
  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
    • $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
    • Cancellation protection on 10 bookings
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • A free gift from TaylorMade
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Member-exclusive savings
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
Search Near Me