View from a tee box at Jasper Hills Golf Club.
Filter By Plan:
Jump to:

Hello

Exclusive Benefits

$100 off your next golf trip

GolfPass+

Save big when you plan a trip to 300+ courses and resorts with the help of our dedicated travel concierge service.*Save big when you plan a trip to 300+ courses and resorts with the help of our dedicated travel concierge service.*

Learn More

650+ hours of Video Entertainment

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Enjoy on-demand access to GOLF Channel shows and GolfPass Originals.

Learn More

Benefits on the Course

$100 Off your next golf trip

GolfPass+
GolfPass Video

Save big when you plan a trip to 300+ courses and resorts with the help of our dedicated travel concierge service.*

Learn More

Benefits on your Devices

4,000+ premium instruction tips

GolfPass+

Learn from the world's best coaches with video tips not available anywhere else

Learn More

Play More. Play Better.


New members get access to stream live sporting events on Peacock Premium, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more! Additional GolfPass+ benefits include waived convenience fees, tee time protection and $10 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's $120 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all originals like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory.

  • $99.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass+
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • $10 anytime monthly tee time credits
    • 12 months of Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo. value. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply)
    • Waived fees on 10 bookings, for up to 4 players per booking
    • Tee time protection on 10 bookings
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Member-exclusive savings
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $49.00 / Per Year
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
    $4.99 / Per Month
    GolfPass Video
    • Includes 7-day free trial
    • Access to all GolfPass videos
    • Exclusive instruction from top Tour pros and their coaches
    • GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
    • Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
    • Live coverage of featured groups & speed rounds
    TRY 7 DAYS FREE
Search Near Me