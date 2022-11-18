2022 GolfPass Holiday Golf Gift Guide

Golfers are so tough to buy for during the holidays.

Most already have the essential gear they need: balls, hats, clubs. It takes some creativity to find something they'll like and (hopefully) helps their golf game.

We've got plenty of suggestions, from trinkets that cost less than $50 to real game-changers that cost upwards of $5,000.

If you want to live with a happy golfer, you should be willing to spend anything to keep them that way.

Holiday golf gifts under $50

Whiskers golf shoelaces

Whiskers shoelaces can add some color to a traditional-looking pair of spikes. WHiskers Golf

Golf shoes tend to be on the traditional side, looks-wise. Whiskers shoelaces offer a chance to add a pop of color to an otherwise standard-looking pair. The company makes flat, oval and traditional rounded laces for golf shoes. Cost: $14.99 per pair

Swiftwick socks

The Flite XL is Swiftwick's signature golf sock. Courtesy photo

Comfortable feet are imperative to swinging - and playing - well. Swiftwick makes a signature sock, the Flite XT, or cozy Maxus socks for golfers. The Flite XT, which comes in four colors and zero or five-inch cutoffs, was designed with stability features like the GripDry fibers on the sole of the sock for traction and Ankle Lock Technology of strong elastic for added support. The mesh upper section of the sock provides ventilation and breathability. The thick footbed of the Maxus (which comes in zero or 1-inch ankle lengths and 8 color combinations) wicks moisture 40% better than the competition, while the thin, breathable upper keeps you cool and dry. Cost: $16.99-$19.99

Asher golf gloves

Asher golf is not shy with their glove colors and prints. Brandon Tucker/GolfPass

Asher's lineup of colorful golf gloves will help your favorite golfer stand out from the crowd. The brand has been adding glam to your hand since 2009. Even better than how they look is how they perform. They're soft, yet durable, able to take on the stress of round after round during any sort of weather, hot or cold. Golfers can even customize the logo for a special event. Cost: $24-$30.

Renegade Mbu golf balls

The Mbu golf ball by Renegade is one of the newest additions to the USGA Conforming list of equipment. Courtesy image

This new, Atlanta-based direct-to-consumer brand represents the first Black-owned golf ball company to have its product certified and placed on the USGA's list of conforming golf equipment. The three-piece Mbu golf ball is in the camp of premium, price-competitive golf balls along similar lines to Snell, Vice, OnCore and other DTC companies. "Mbu" is an Igbo word meaning "first," a nod to the company's pioneering status among minority-owned golf brands. Cost: $32.99 per dozen

STNKY washable laundry bag

The STNKY washable laundry bag is handy for traveling golfers. STNKY Bags

Most golf trips produce their fair share of dirty laundry, and most laundry bags transfer that rank smell onto the interior of your luggage and any other clean clothes that might be placed beside them, as well as the bag itself, which gets less and less appealing to use over time as a result. STNKY bags are washable, though, so you can rid them of that lingering odor by turning them inside-out and tossing them in the washer. Available in two sizes, we favor the XL model, which should hold at least three or four days' worth of used golf outfits. Cost: $40 (smaller bag is $30)

Under $100

GolfPass+ membership

Yes, we're guilty of a little self-promotion here, but winter is the ideal time to purchase a GolfPass membership for you or someone else. Golfers can use our library of thousands of instructional videos to improve during the offseason. Even those stuck in the throngs of winter probably have somewhere to hit balls nearby (like a TopGolf, indoor range, GolfTEC, Club Champion, bars with a simulator or independent golf shop) or you can hone in on the fitness aspect of the game. Our benefits package is the best in the business, including $40 to spend at TaylorMade and a premium subscription to Peacock, as well as waived convenience fees, $10 monthly tee-time credits and tee time protection from GolfNow. Cost: $99/year.

PGA Tour 2K23

A virtual Steph Curry swings away on PGA Tour 2k23. Courtesy photo

New from 2K and HB Studios, PGA Tour 2K23 continues to bring realism to the game with their new courses and stunning visuals. MyCareer has been our favorite game mode thus far. You are able to choose your starting point from the Korn Ferry Tour Q School all the way up to the PGA Tour. As you progress, you earn brand sponsorships to style your Tour Pro however you see fit from clubs (brand, shaft, grip, etc.) to apparel and the golf ball. The swing and playing style is completely customizable as you create your own archetype. If you want to tee it up as famous golfers, you can select Michael Jordan, Steph Curry or any of your favorite PGA Tour and LPGA Tour stars. A new TopGolf game mode is similar to the real-life version. It's great to play socially or if you only have a little bit of time to play and want to practice. There is also an online component to test your skills against some of the best in the game with a variety of game modes and even online tournaments. Another great feature is the ability to create your own course to appeal to your inner architect. Cost: $59-$99 depending on gaming platform

Under $500

TRUE linkswear FS-01 golf shoes

The TRUE linkswear FS-01 golf shoe might end up being your favorite sneaker, too. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

The new FS-01 from TRUE linkswear is the first of its Future Staples Line. The ability to wear the shoe all day long, on and off the course, is the driving force behind the FS-01. Its Eco-Genuine Leather is hand-crafted for a timeless look in white, black or walnut, as well as three limited colorways: Fox, Soft Rose and Seafoam. Inside, the brand's Ultra Plush Insole System and the Achilles Heel Pad deliver comfort on and off the course. You'll likely end up using it as not only your golf shoes of choice, but your favorite sneakers, too. Cost: $175

Titleist TSR fairway woods

Titleist's new TSR line of drivers and fairway woods is attractive and full of surprises. Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

Drivers tend to get big headlines, and Titleist's new TSR big sticks are excellent, with multiple PGA Tour wins in the months since they dropped into the best players' bags. But the new TSR fairway woods particularly impressed two GolfPass writers, who loved the classic shape and solid feel and sound of the 16.5-degree TSR 3 4-woods they were fitted for earlier this fall. Cost: $349

MNML golf bag

The MNML golf bag is high tech with a bluetooth speaker, solar-powered charger and pocket for filming your golf swing all included . Courtesy of Mark Cuevas

This hi-tech golf bag is an innovative, fun solution for the modern golfer who wants to walk 18 holes while playing a favorite playlist on an attached bluetooth speaker. The clean, smooth and minimalistic bag is lightweight. There's even a filming pocket to capture your swing and a solar-powered phone charger. All the pockets operate with magnetic closures so there's no more broken zippers. Cost: $299.

Under $750

A golf vacation

Golf Packages Build unique golf packages to world-class destinations for your buddy trip, family getaway or couples golf vacation.

Golfers will welcome the opportunity to play more golf instead of getting another new gadget or gizmo they may or may not use. As a spouse, son/daughter, friend, you can give them what they want by booking their next golf vacation in 2023. Golf trips don't have to be bucket-list adventures. You can keep costs down by booking hotels and resorts that are within driving distance or you can book stay-and-plays during the off-season. Our selection of GolfPass golf packages offer so many choices for a two-night stay for less than $750 - Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Virginia, Arkansas and many others. Click on the photo above to see all the options.

The deWiz

Martin Hall uses a deWiz to help golfers track key data and improve tempo. GolfPass photo

The deWiz swing analyzer helps golfers play better through data. Through an app and a watch about the size of an Apple watch, anybody can track all sorts of metrics to optimize his or her swing. It records tempo, length of backswing, max hand speed and a handful of other useful data points. The deWiz is used by Bryson DeChambeau, Annika Sorenstam, Vijay Singh and GolfPass Instructor Martin Hall. Watch Martin’s instruction tips using the deWiz here. Cost: $699

More than $1,000

Batcaddy

The Batcaddy can even handle the hills and undulations of Presidio Golf Club in San Francisco. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass

Walking with the remote-controlled Batcaddy is a more fun alternative than carrying or pushing your golf bag. With the click of a button, golfers can command their clubs to follow them up the fairway. Around since 2004, Batcaddy has continued to improve the performance of its electric carts. The Batcaddy 8XR is the newest version (original price: $1,100), but you can get into the game with a 3XR for roughly $700 (and even more affordable during a Black Friday sale that means savings of up to $100 on select models and 50 percent off accessories.). Both come with umbrella, scorecard and drink holders. Every model can easily fold up to fit in your trunk. Lithium battery upgrades cost more. Pushcarts are also available.

Full Swing KIT

The latest high-end portable launch monitor is the feature-driven and highly accurate KIT from Full Swing. Courtesy Full Swing

What do you buy the golfer who has everything? I'll bet they don't have a personal launch monitor yet, and it's the one thing that could truly unlock the golfer they've been trying to find after all these years of lessons, club fittings and practice. The Full Swing KIT can spit out 16 different data points after one swing. It's simple to set up with a free app and you're ready to examine your game. The sleek looking device has a 4k camera with 1080p output. For a more premium experience, there is a $99 yearly membership. Cost: $4,999

