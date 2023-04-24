10 incredible private club golf experiences you can bid on right now

One of the best ways to get on an exclusive private club is to bid on a round there via a charity auction. Golfers being generous sorts, several of these opportunities crop up each year, and one of the very best of them - in terms of the courses offered - is happening right now.

Rounds 4 Research is an annual auction organized to benefit the foundation arm of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA). As the leading trade organization for the hard-working people who care for the golf courses we enjoy, it is a major driver of investment and research into new methods of golf course maintenance.

Supporting research into topics from grass types to equipment to continuing education opportunities for its members, the GCSAA Foundation dates back to 1955, and has raised millions of dollars over decades. The smooth greens and pristine fairways you enjoy at your favorite courses can trace their roots - literally - to the work of superintendents supported by programs like the Rounds 4 Research auction.

This year's auction, as always, features an incredible slate of top-shelf golf experiences you can bid on, including rounds at prestigious private clubs. More than 1,200 items are up for bid, with something that should appeal to every golfer and price range.

As usual, the two items with the highest value are two annual memberships to the Dormie Network, a group of destination private clubs that include the Dormie Club near Pinehurst, N.C.; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Va; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.; and others.

The auction ends at 10:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 30, so you have a few days to round up your golf buddies and go in on one or more of these potentially once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences, all for a great cause within the game.

10 great private golf clubs offering rounds through the 2023 Rounds 4 Research auction

A view of a hole at Wade Hampton Golf Course. Wade Hampton GC

Bluejack National Golf Club - Montgomery, Texas

Includes: A foursome with carts at Tiger Woods' first American golf course design.

Current bid: $1,120

Bulls Bay Golf Club - Awendaw, S.C.

Includes: Golf for four, cart included at this private Lowcountry Mike Strantz gem.

Current bid: $750

Frederica Golf Club - St. Simons Island, Ga.

Includes: A foursome at this Tom Fazio design whose membership includes several PGA Tour players.

Current bid: $1,060

Holston Hills Country Club - Knoxville, Tenn.

Includes: Golf for four at this Donald Ross classic that hosts the Korn Ferry Tour each May.

Current bid: $325

Morris County Golf Club - Morristown, N.J.

Includes: Golf for four, with lunch at the halfway house, at this historic club whose course counts both Tom Bendelow and Seth Raynor as architects.

Current bid: $330

Nanea Golf Club - Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Includes: Golf for four at this super-private, Charles Schwab-owned club with a course by David McLay Kidd.

Current bid: $1,000

Ohoopee Match Club - Cobbtown, Ga.

Includes: Golf for four, plus lunch and halfway-house snacks and drinks, at this Gil Hanse gem purpose-built for match-play golf.

Current bid: $3,020

Old Memorial Golf Club - Tampa, Fla.

Includes: Golf for four at this highly-rated Steve Smyers walking-with-caddies club.

Current bid: $1,220

Wade Hampton Golf Club - Cashiers, N.C.

Includes: Golf for three (host will be the fourth) at this mountain masterpiece by Tom Fazio.

Current bid: $3,020

Waverley Country Club - Portland, Ore.

Includes: Golf for four, cart included, at one the oldest clubs west of the Mississippi, renovated by Gil Hanse in 2012.

Current bid: $400

There are more than 1,200 items up for bid in this year's GCSAA Rounds 4 Research auction. Click here to see the full list.