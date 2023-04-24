10 incredible private club golf experiences you can bid on right now

The Golf Course Superintendents Association Of America's (GCSAA) annual Rounds 4 Research auction is underway.
Tim Gavrich
A golfer tees off on Bluejack National, Tiger's first course in America.

One of the best ways to get on an exclusive private club is to bid on a round there via a charity auction. Golfers being generous sorts, several of these opportunities crop up each year, and one of the very best of them - in terms of the courses offered - is happening right now.

Rounds 4 Research is an annual auction organized to benefit the foundation arm of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA). As the leading trade organization for the hard-working people who care for the golf courses we enjoy, it is a major driver of investment and research into new methods of golf course maintenance.

Supporting research into topics from grass types to equipment to continuing education opportunities for its members, the GCSAA Foundation dates back to 1955, and has raised millions of dollars over decades. The smooth greens and pristine fairways you enjoy at your favorite courses can trace their roots - literally - to the work of superintendents supported by programs like the Rounds 4 Research auction.

This year's auction, as always, features an incredible slate of top-shelf golf experiences you can bid on, including rounds at prestigious private clubs. More than 1,200 items are up for bid, with something that should appeal to every golfer and price range.

As usual, the two items with the highest value are two annual memberships to the Dormie Network, a group of destination private clubs that include the Dormie Club near Pinehurst, N.C.; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Va; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.; and others.

The auction ends at 10:00 pm ET on Sunday, April 30, so you have a few days to round up your golf buddies and go in on one or more of these potentially once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences, all for a great cause within the game.

10 great private golf clubs offering rounds through the 2023 Rounds 4 Research auction

A view of a hole at Wade Hampton Golf Course.

Bluejack National Golf Club - Montgomery, Texas

Includes: A foursome with carts at Tiger Woods' first American golf course design.
Current bid: $1,120

Bulls Bay Golf Club - Awendaw, S.C.

Includes: Golf for four, cart included at this private Lowcountry Mike Strantz gem.
Current bid: $750

Frederica Golf Club - St. Simons Island, Ga.

Includes: A foursome at this Tom Fazio design whose membership includes several PGA Tour players.
Current bid: $1,060

Holston Hills Country Club - Knoxville, Tenn.

Includes: Golf for four at this Donald Ross classic that hosts the Korn Ferry Tour each May.
Current bid: $325

Morris County Golf Club - Morristown, N.J.

Includes: Golf for four, with lunch at the halfway house, at this historic club whose course counts both Tom Bendelow and Seth Raynor as architects.
Current bid: $330

Nanea Golf Club - Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Includes: Golf for four at this super-private, Charles Schwab-owned club with a course by David McLay Kidd.
Current bid: $1,000

Ohoopee Match Club - Cobbtown, Ga.

Includes: Golf for four, plus lunch and halfway-house snacks and drinks, at this Gil Hanse gem purpose-built for match-play golf.
Current bid: $3,020

Old Memorial Golf Club - Tampa, Fla.

Includes: Golf for four at this highly-rated Steve Smyers walking-with-caddies club.
Current bid: $1,220

Wade Hampton Golf Club - Cashiers, N.C.

Includes: Golf for three (host will be the fourth) at this mountain masterpiece by Tom Fazio.
Current bid: $3,020

Waverley Country Club - Portland, Ore.

Includes: Golf for four, cart included, at one the oldest clubs west of the Mississippi, renovated by Gil Hanse in 2012.
Current bid: $400

There are more than 1,200 items up for bid in this year's GCSAA Rounds 4 Research auction. Click here to see the full list.

Learn more about these great golf courses
Bluejack National: #6
Bluejack National
Montgomery, Texas
Private/Resort
5.0
6
Write Review
Bulls Bay GC
Bulls Bay Golf Club
Awendaw, South Carolina
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Frederica GC
Frederica Golf Club
Saint Simons Island, Georgia
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Holston Hills CC
Holston Hills Country Club
Knoxville, Tennessee
Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Morris County CC: #18
Morris County Golf Club
Morristown, New Jersey
Private
4.5
2
Write Review
Nanea GC: #2
Nanea Golf Club
Kailua Kona, Hawaii
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohoopee Match Club
Cobbtown, Georgia
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Old Memorial GC: #2
Old Memorial Golf Club
Tampa, Florida
Private
5.0
3
Write Review
Wade Hampton GC
Wade Hampton Golf Course
Cashiers, North Carolina
Private
5.0
5
Write Review
Waverley C
Waverley Country Club
Portland, Oregon
Private
5.0
1
Write Review

Roundups
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
0 Comments
More from the author
Presidents Cup-Day Four
Articles
1 Min Read
Christening a green in style is a Cool Golf Thing
April 19, 2023
May all your putts roll true.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
rodeo-dunes-announcement.png
Articles
2 Min Read
Bandon Dunes and Sand Valley owners announce new mega-golf resort Rodeo Dunes in Colorado
April 18, 2023
Rodeo Dunes will sit an hour east of Denver, with 2,000 acres for golf, lodging and more.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Arcadia Bluffs Lodge
Articles
3 Min Read
6 Great Golf Courses With Clubhouse Accommodations
April 13, 2023
List of 6 of America's best golf courses with hotel accommodations on-site.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Articles
3 Min Read
With help from Tiger Woods, baseball great Mike Trout joins a growing list of pro athletes who own a golf course
April 10, 2023
Golf course news and notes: April, 2023.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
harbour-town-18-hero.jpg
Articles
10 Min Read
RBC Heritage: a hole-by-hole guide to Harbour Town Golf Links
April 10, 2023
Pete Dye's midcentury-modern masterpiece remains relevant against the best golfers in the world and great fun for the rest of us.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
What does the future hold for Wolf Point Ranch?
Articles
6 Min Read
12 exclusive golf courses you will (probably) never play
April 10, 2023
We're redefining the meaning of "the most exclusive golf courses." These courses make the likes of Augusta and Pine Valley look downright easy to access.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
Mauna Kea Golf Course - hole 3
Articles
3 Min Read
The 10 longest par 3s in the world
April 12, 2023
Are you good enough - or foolish enough - to attempt golf's longest par 3s from the tips?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Mountain Course at Incline Village - female golfer
Articles
4 Min Read
Changing the stereotype of the "ladies tees" in golf
March 27, 2023
It's time to get rid of gender bias and call them 'forward' tees.
Libby Gilliland head shot
By Libby Gilliland
The Masters - Magnolia Lane
Articles
3 Min Read
Popularity of The Masters spurs golf development around Augusta, Georgia
March 30, 2023
Three new South Carolina private clubs - The Tree Farm, Old Barnwell and Cypress Shoals - will likely capitalize from their proximity to Augusta National.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Mount Vintage Plantation - views
Articles
3 Min Read
Choice Destinations: Golf in and around Augusta, Georgia
April 3, 2023
The home of the Masters is a lovely spot for a golf trip the other 51 weeks of the year, too.
By GolfPass Staff
Read More
Now Reading
10 incredible private club golf experiences you can bid on right now
Search Near Me