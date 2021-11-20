2021 Holiday Golfer's Gift Guide

The 2021 holiday season has arrived and golf companies everywhere are revealing brand new products and seasonal specials. At GolfPass, we've teamed up with our partners to handpick a selection of highly popular and new items and services. You can find a gift below from a wide variety of price points that will help you or a loved one play better golf, look sharper on the course, or enjoy the 19th hole just a little more.

Companies and shippers everywhere are anticipating a busy holiday season and in some cases, limited supply. To make sure your gifts arrive in time, it would be wise to get a leg up on your shopping list now.

So happy holidays from GolfPass! Here is our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide:

The SuperSpeed Golf and PRGR Holiday Bundle

Here's the ideal gift for driving range rats hungry for distance: More Speed! SuperSpeed Golf has paired its Super Speed Training System with the all-new PRGR 2021 portable launch monitor to offer a holiday gift bundle built to increase your swing speed. By using the Super Speed Training System with the free online training videos at SuperSpeedGolf.com, golfers are seeing results on the course in 4-6 weeks. To maximize your training sessions, you’ll want to view your club speed after each swing, so use SuperSpeed in tandem with the PRGR to perform the drills and track improvement. Improved and enhanced for 2021, the PRGR launch monitor is a small, very easy to use, and can track five metrics (Clubhead speed, Smash Factor, Ball Speed, Carry or Total Distance) with tremendous precision. Get ultimate speed gains with SuperSpeed and then witness the dividends in added yards on the course by next season. | Get $100 off the Holiday Bundle at SuperSpeedGolf.com

The ultimate fitting experience at Club Champion

An expert club fitting will help you play your best golf ever in 2022. Club Champion

Simply gifting the latest driver off the rack has its peril - and it's hardly a personalized gift. A more effective alternative is to give an experience that delivers incredible insights into their clubs and swing. That's what Club Champion provides with its elite club fittings at over 85 locations coast-to-coast. Gift cards can be made for any amount to cover one of a variety of specialty fittings on the menu (One-hour Wedge Fittings start at $100, while 3.5-hour Full Bag Fittings are $400). You can add additional funds to the card to cover the purchase of new clubs hand-crafted by Club Champion's expert builders to the player's tailored specifications. Club Champion gift cards can be personalized and mailed as a physical gift card, or sent an eGift card, delivered to the recipient's email inbox in minutes, or scheduled for e-delivery at a later date. | Browse options and purchase at ClubChampionGolf.com

NBA team logo golf balls from TaylorMade

Golf balls: one of the great windmill slam-dunk holiday presents. Even better is personalizing a box for the golfer in your life. For basketball fans, this collab between TaylorMade and the NBA is nothing but net. Customize a box of TaylorMade's two Tour ball models (TP5 and TP5x) by selecting one of all 30 NBA team logos from the Lakers to the Magic. The TP5x goes deep as TaylorMade's fastest and longest ball, while the TP5 will float in the lane as the softest and highest spinning Tour ball model. These officially licensed balls take 2-3 weeks to ship so make sure you beat the holiday shot clock. | Shop Teams at TaylorMadeGolf.com

GolfPass Members, if you haven't already, be sure to use your $35 TaylorMade credit for you or your loved ones. Visit our benefits page to redeem.

Score $100 off a case at Naked Wines

Expect this year's holiday parties to be back in full swing, and Naked Wines is here to make sure you don't go empty handed. Naked Wines is a direct-to-consumer winemaker that identifies the top independent wineries around the world and brings them directly to its 300,000-plus members. With Naked Wine's "angels" having invested in over 150 wines in 14 countries from top independent producers, you're bound to discover your favorite new bottle. Gift someone a case or order one for yourself and divvy the bottles up amongst your family and friends. Score a box of 12 assorted, premium wines for just $79.99 - and that includes shipping!| Save $100 here

Offer void in select states and where prohibited. View terms

The IGNITE FASTEN8 Golf Shoe from Puma

From the outside, the IGNITE FASTEN8 from Puma looks like everything you'd expect from the top athletic and lifestyle shoe maker. It's what's on the inside that sets this shoe apart. The newest edition of the IGNITE spikeless franchise, the FASTEN8 PWRSTRAP fit system features a lacing system that wraps the foot to provide a secure and personalized fit. Combined with the IGNITE midsole foam and strong, lightweight PWRCAGE and waterproof mesh, your feet have never enjoyed this much support from a spikeless shoe on the course. | Shop styles at PumaGolf.com

Travel Gear from all-new Deuce Premium

The Weekender duffle bag from Deuce Premium. Deuce Premium

Has your travel gear been collecting dust in the closest these last couple years? Enter a brand new golf and lifestyle brand you need to know: Deuce Premium. Deuce launched as a fashion-forward golf and cigar accessories company with inclusive and bold styles using top-quality materials in everything they make. Next time it's time to hit the road or the skies, do it with The Weekender, a medium-large sized duffle bag made by experienced Moroccan craftsmen with the finest full-grain level and 100% silk linings. It's as functional as it is stylish with one large inner pocket and two outer pockets, leather handles and a detachable shoulder strap, as well as a customizable ID tag.| View colors and more at DeucePremium.com

Latest from WHOOP: The 4.0 band

The new WHOOP 4.0 is 30% lighter than the 3.0 and is also more customizable. Courtesy WHOOP

Get a leg up on your fitness in 2022 with the all-new WHOOP Band 4.0, a 24/7 digital fitness and health coach. Released this fall, the 4.0 features a host of upgrades. It is 33% smaller than the previous model and now monitors Pulse and Blood Oxygen levels and skin temperature. It has four times the number of photodiodes on the sensor and five LEDs for increased data accuracy, features haptic feedbacks for vibrating alerts, and a waterproof battery pack with a light that shows how much power is remaining. WHOOP's new Any-Wear Technology also now enables members to wear their 4.0 on multiple locations across the body. Members can track live heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and respiratory rate all in one view on the app. It’s all designed to help you feel the best you ever have. The WHOOP 4.0 comes free with membership. | Customize the new WHOOP 4.0 now

Brand new Launch Monitor backed by Tiger Woods: The Full Swing KIT

The latest high-end portable launch monitor is the feature-driven and highly accurate KIT from Full Swing. Courtesy Full Swing

Just in time for the winter season, the latest personal launch monitor has arrived and is ready to seriously upgrade your practice sessions. Built by top golf simulator company Full Swing and designed with Tiger Woods, the new Full Swing KIT applies the most innovative radar technology to deliver pinpoint accuracy across 16 points of club and ball data. The Full Swing KIT also features supreme connectivity across all your devices, from your Apple Watch to iPad to Airpods. Analyze high-resolution video, review session and club details. And coming soon, even play simulated rounds across 100+ golf courses all over the world from the range or your home. | Buy the Full Swing KIT at FullSwingGolf.com