Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales

These 10 courses were the most popular among golfer-reviewers in 2021.
Nefyn and District is one of the most scenic courses in the world.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 10 in Wales. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Rhuddlan Golf Club

    Rhuddlan

  2. Carmarthen Golf Club

    Carmarthen

  3. Porthmadog Golf Club

    Morfa Bychan

  4. Machynys Peninsula Golf & Country Club

    Llanelli

  5. Nefyn and District

    Nefyn

  6. Llandrindod Wells Golf Club

    Llandrindod Wells

    The views from the Llandridod Wells Golf Course.

  7. Neath Golf Club

    Neath

  8. Woodlake Park Golf and Country Club

    Pontypool

  9. Tenby Golf Club

    Tenby

  10. Glynhir Golf Club

    Ammanford

Golfers' Choice 2022
GolfPass Staff
