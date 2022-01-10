Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England

These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
A view of the 18th fairway on the Palmerston Course at Brocket Hall.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 of England. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. The Melbourne Golf Club at Brocket Hall - The Palmerston Course

    Welwyn

  2. Seascale Golf Club

    Seascale

  3. Mid Sussex Golf Club

    Ditchling

  4. Cavendish Golf Club

    Buxton

  5. Shipley Golf Club

    Bingley

  6. Wells Golf Club

    Wells

  7. Alnmouth Golf Club

    Alnmouth

  8. Waterton Park Golf Club

    Walton

  9. Leek Golf Club

    Leek

  10. Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort

    Broughton

  11. Filey Golf Club - Main Course

    Filey

  12. South Shields Golf Club

    South Shields

  13. North Manchester Golf Club

    Middleton

  14. Sudbrook Moor Golf Club

    Carlton Scroop

  15. The Bristol

    Almondsbury

  16. Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club

    Embleton

  17. Wilpshire Golf Club

    Wilpshire

  18. Headingley Golf Club

    Adel

  19. Bishop Auckland Golf Club

    Bishop Auckland

  20. Carus Green Golf Club

    Kendal

