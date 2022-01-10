Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 of Ireland and Northern Ireland, both of which make up the Emerald Isle. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.