Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland

The Emerald Isle features plenty of local favorites and hidden gems according to our community of reviewers.
A sunset view of a green at Mount Juliet Golf Club.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 of Ireland and Northern Ireland, both of which make up the Emerald Isle. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. Claremorris Golf Club

    Claremorris, Ireland

  2. Mount Juliet Golf Club

    Thomastown, Ireland

  3. Naas Golf Club

    Naas, Ireland

  4. Tramore Golf Club - Old Course

    Tramore, Ireland

    A view of the 12th fairway at Old Course from Tramore Golf Club.

  5. Spa Golf Club

    Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland

  6. Lough Erne Resort

    Enniskillen, Northern Ireland

  7. Castletroy

    Castletroy, Ireland

  8. Blainroe

    Blainroe, Ireland

  9. Concra Wood Golf & Country Club

    Castleblayney, Ireland

  10. Faithlegg

    Faithlegg, Ireland

  11. Castlerock Golf Club - Bann Nine

    Castlerock, Northern Ireland

    The fifth hole of the Bann course at the Castlerock Golf Club plays along the inlet to the sea.

  12. Portarlington

    Portarlington, Ireland

  13. Nenagh

    Nenagh, Ireland

  14. Newlands

    Newlands Cross, Ireland

  15. New Forest Golf Resort

    Tyrrellspass, Ireland

  16. Carlow Golf Club - Deerpark Course

    Carlow, Ireland

  17. Killarney Golf and Fishing Club - Killeen Course

    Killarney, Ireland

    View of the 10th hole from the Killeen Course at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.

  18. Dundrum Golf Course Tipperary

    Dundrum, Ireland

  19. Lisselan

    Clonakilty, Ireland

  20. Portadown

    Portadown, Ireland

Golfers' Choice 2022
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
More from the author
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Palmerston Course: 18th fairway
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 10, 2022
These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
January 10, 2022
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
By GolfPass Staff
Nefyn
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales
January 10, 2022
These 10 courses were the most popular among golfer-reviewers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
Mistwood Golf Club -- Clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
January 10, 2022
A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
By GolfPass Staff
lac-la-belle-friendliest-staff-2.png
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
January 10, 2022
A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Minor Hills - flowers
Photo Galleries
16 Images
GolfPass 2021 Photos of the Year
December 16, 2021
We pick the best photos our community sent us from more than 300,000 reviews, our biggest year ever thanks to you!
By GolfPass Staff
Apache Stronghold GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Tom Doak-designed Arizona golf course closes after 22-year run
December 20, 2021
Golf course news & notes: December, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
union-league-national-aerial.jpeg
Articles
8 Min Read
22 notable golf course renovations to be unveiled in 2022
January 6, 2022
Creative approaches to golf course remodeling and authentic restoration efforts continue apace.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cypress Point Club
Articles
6 Min Read
What is the world's greatest weeklong golf trip?
December 27, 2021
If money and private club access were no issue, we've found the 10 destinations to live out your golf dreams.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Ireland and Northern Ireland
Search Near Me