Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Scotland

According to our community of discerning golfers, these courses offered exceptional experiences in 2021.
Hopping the wall to reach the 13th green takes precision at North Berwick Golf Club in East Lothian, Scotland.

The annual Golfers' Choice lists are compiled by analyzing the ratings and reviews submitted by members of our community throughout the year. We use a “Weighted Overall” score to select the top 20 of Scotland. Courses must offer public access and have received at least three reviews in 2021 and 10 all-time to be eligible for this year's list.

Want to get involved? Click here to review a golf course, whether it’s your first or your 100th.

  1. North Berwick

    North Berwick

  2. Ramsey Golf Club

    Ramsey

  3. Lanark Golf Club

    Lanark

    A view of the Lanark Golf Club's fairways.

  4. Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort

    Kingennie

  5. Tain Golf Club

    Tain

  6. Minto Golf Club

    Hawick

  7. West Kilbride Golf Club

    West Kilbride

  8. Gullane Golf Club - No. 2 Course

    Gullane

    Some golfers actually prefer the No. 2 course at Gullane Golf Club to its more famous sister, Gullane No. 1.

  9. Edzell Golf Club - Old Course

    Edzell

  10. Forres Golf Club

    Forres

  11. Baberton Golf Club

    Juniper Green

  12. Schloss Roxburghe Golf Course

    Kelso

  13. Gullane Golf Club - No. 3 Course

    Gullane

  14. Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club

    Grantown-on-Spey

    Pleasant, historic heathland golf can be found at Grantown-on-Spey Golf Club.

  15. Dumfries and County Golf Club

    Dumfries

  16. Powfoot Golf Club

    Annan

  17. Monifieth Golf Links - Ashludie Course

    Monifieth

  18. Alyth Golf Club

    Alyth

  19. Turriff Golf Club

    Turriff

  20. Fairmont St. Andrews - Kittocks Course

    St. Andrews

Golfers' Choice 2022
GolfPass Staff
0 Comments
More from the author
Dancing Rabbit - Oaks course
Golfers' Choice
3 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Courses for Value
January 10, 2022
Find great bang-for-your-buck at these courses.
By GolfPass Staff
Palmerston Course: 18th fairway
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 20 hidden golf course gems of England
January 10, 2022
These courses earned rave reviews from golfers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
University of Georgia GC
Golfers' Choice
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 College Golf Courses
January 10, 2022
The best campus and college public golf courses provide higher education of a different kind.
By GolfPass Staff
Nefyn
Articles
1 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: 10 hidden golf gems of Wales
January 10, 2022
These 10 courses were the most popular among golfer-reviewers in 2021.
By GolfPass Staff
Mistwood Golf Club -- Clubhouse
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Courses for Off-Course Amenities
January 10, 2022
A nice range and clubhouse, plus other amenities, can be the differentiator for many clubs.
By GolfPass Staff
lac-la-belle-friendliest-staff-2.png
Golfers' Choice
4 Min Read
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 friendliest golf courses in the United States
January 10, 2022
A friendly staff goes a long way toward a great day on the golf course.
By GolfPass Staff
Popular
Minor Hills - flowers
Photo Galleries
16 Images
GolfPass 2021 Photos of the Year
December 16, 2021
We pick the best photos our community sent us from more than 300,000 reviews, our biggest year ever thanks to you!
By GolfPass Staff
Apache Stronghold GC
Articles
2 Min Read
Tom Doak-designed Arizona golf course closes after 22-year run
December 20, 2021
Golf course news & notes: December, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
union-league-national-aerial.jpeg
Articles
8 Min Read
22 notable golf course renovations to be unveiled in 2022
January 6, 2022
Creative approaches to golf course remodeling and authentic restoration efforts continue apace.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Cypress Point Club
Articles
6 Min Read
What is the world's greatest weeklong golf trip?
December 27, 2021
If money and private club access were no issue, we've found the 10 destinations to live out your golf dreams.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 20 hidden golf course gems of Scotland
Search Near Me