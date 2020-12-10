How Champions GC got its two courses ready for 2020 U.S. Women's Open
December 10, 2020
Champions Club Director of Agronomy Chris Ortmeier talks about how his staff prepared to host the 2020 U.S. Women's Open across 36 holes.
