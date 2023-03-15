How to Watch The Valspar Championship on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel

Where and how to watch-stream live coverage of the Valspar Championship.
The 13th hole on the famed Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort is one of the most difficult holes at the Valspar Championship.

The PGA Tour heads to Tampa this week and the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club for the Valspar Championship. Notables in the field include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick who will look the tame the 'Snake Pit' on their way to a win.

Watch the Valspar Championship on Peacock with a GolfPass+ Membership

Stream the Valspar Championship on Golf Channel and Peacock this week. There is no better time to join GolfPass+ and get one year of our Peacock offer included. Plus, enjoy tee time savings on GolfNow.com, unlimited instructional videos from the best instructors in the business and hundreds of hours of live golf tournament coverage.”

Watch the 2023 Valspar Championship on Peacock, NBC and GOLF Channel

Thursday, March 16:
2PM-6PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): The Valspar Championship, Round 1

Friday, March 17:
2PM-6PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): The Valspar Championship, Round 2

Saturday, March 18:
1PM-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): The Valspar Championship, Round 3
3PM-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Valspar Championship, Round 3

Sunday, March 19:
1PM-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): The Valspar Championship, Round 4
3PM-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Valspar Championship, Round 4

Peacock, which traditionally costs $4.99/month for a subscription to its premium coverage of live sports, also features additional golf programming such as golf news and analysis, instruction series such as Cracking The Code, documentaries including Arnie, Jack, Hogan, and St Andrews: The Greatest Golf Story Ever Told, original programming like Big Break, a hub of U.S. Open content, and more.

