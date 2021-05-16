Augusta National. Cypress Point. Pasatiempo. Rhayader?

One of these names is not quite like the others, but they all share a common bond. They are - and, in Rhayader's case, were - golf courses laid out by Alister MacKenzie, one of the great architects of golf's Golden Age.

Rhayader was a nine-hole course that opened in central Wales around 1925 and closed in the 1960s. It lay overgrown ever since, but one local has made it his COVID-19 lockdown passion project to peel back layers of growth to begin to reveal the course anew.

As reported by the BBC, Chris Powell, who lives in nearby Powys, has been clearing the land of bracken, spending what he estimates to be around 1,000 hours in the past year restoring some sense of the former golf course to the property. Because the former course's location remains common land, herds of grazing sheep have helped keep much of the grass at a manageable height. The former course's hilltop site also makes it the popular province of hikers and bikers.

Powell has spent time hitting golf balls across the site, which enjoys long-range views of the surrounding Elan Valley, a region that attracts visitors who take in the dramatic inland scenery and enjoy the nearby town. Powell plans to host a charity event across the rough-hewn course land to help support Great Britain's National Health Service.

Rhayader would not be the first long-decommissioned remote British Isles classic to receive new life. Back in 2009, on the island of South Uist in Scotland's Outer Hebrides, Askernish Golf Club was revived by townspeople with the support of golf figures like Bandon Dunes developer Mike Keiser and prominent architect Tom Doak, who lovingly restored an original Old Tom Morris design that opened in 1891 to its former glory. Askernish has become a pilgrimage site of golf purists who appreciate the minimalist, shaggy, throwback maintenance of the place and its unspoiled natural surroundings.

Perhaps a similar future is in store at Rhayader.

A view of a hole at Askernish Golf Club Askernish GC

Other golf course news and notes

Craig Schreiner's latest renovations at Myrtle Beach's venerable Pine Lakes Country Club seeks to give the bunkering more character. Courtesy photo

NEW-LOOK 'GRANDDADDY' - The oldest course in Myrtle Beach, Pine Lakes Country Club, is going under the knife this summer. Craig Schreiner, who modified the course in 2008, is returning to make some further improvements to the Robert White original. The main tasks include the reshaping of bunkers and the replacement of finicky Paspalum greens with Sunday Bermuda, which has worked nicely at several other area courses. [LINK: ]

YALE'S NEW SUPER - The pandemic took a severe toll on the historic Yale Golf Club in 2020, to the point where members, students and fans of the C.B. Macdonald masterpiece wondered if the course would survive. The university just took another big step in settling that question, hiring a new superintendent, Jeff Austin, who has worked at both Quail Hollow Club and Augusta National Golf Club in his career. [LINK: Yale Daily News]

NEW MANAGEMENT FOR ATLANTA MUNI - The reversible 9-hole Bobby Jones Golf Course is not Atlanta's only spiffy community-oriented course. Next door to East Lake Golf Club is Charlie Yates Golf Course, a Rees Jones-designed nine that will be getting brand-new Zoysia greens and other renovations soon. It's under the care of Bobby Jones Links, a growing management company. [LINK: The Golf Wire]

BORDER DISPUTE - Aroostook Valley Country Club's border-straddling location has created a problem for its American members. The semi-private club's entrance and pro shop are located in Fort Fairfield, Maine, but the main clubhouse and all 18 holes sit across the Canadian border, in New Brunswick. Canadian COVID-19 protocols allow the club's 90 New Brunswick-side members to play the course, but bar access from even dues-paying Americans. [LINK: Bangor Daily News]

GOLF-ADJACENT - Ever since they burst on the scene, the Kardashians have always been exceedingly easy to keep up with. And while their show of a similar name on E! is in its final season, nevertheless they remain well in the global pop-culture mix. Kim Kardashian made crossover headlines recently when she and friend La La Anthony (whose husband is NBA star Carmelo Anthony) hit the driving range with spiffy new sets of Callaway golf clubs and posted videos of the outing on Instagram. Ladies, please reach out if you want a couple comped GolfPass memberships! [LINK: Daily Mail]