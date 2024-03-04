Trying to make overall sense of an increasingly chaotic, fractured professional golf scene is an unenviable task. The sport is more divided than ever, more money-obsessed than ever and seemingly more desperate than ever to find salvation in individual personalities.

The days of several dozen former country club kids meandering the U.S. to play golf for nice but unspectacular sums are long gone. The modern PGA Tour is the domain of mega-millionaire celebrities, and the continued pull of Saudi billions only makes things murkier. Also, Joel Dahmen is struggling with his newfound fame and poor play. Oh, and, 2023 was a Ryder Cup year, too.

If the paragraph above seems like a non-sequitur, it is nevertheless a summary of Season 2 of Netflix's golf docuseries, Full Swing. A lot happened in professional golf in 2023 - too much, ultimately, for producers Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films to collate into a singular narrative arc. Even more so than 2022's debut, the new season unfolds like a handful of separate and only occasionally loosely-connected segments.

Keen observers of the world of golf last year will probably remember it as the year the battle between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf got serious and weird, with an out-of-the-blue statement of tentative cooperation in June that, as of this writing, remains unresolved. They will also note it was the year the Ryder Cup went to Rome, where some tense moments dressed up the latest thorough drubbing of Team USA by Team Europe.

These two stories bracket Full Swing's latest eight-episode slate. The Tour-vs.-LIV affair takes up the first two chapters, with Rory McIlroy at the center of the maelstrom, first as the voice of the PGA Tour and then as a disillusioned and sidelined observer to the chaos. The full final three episodes cover the 2023 Ryder Cup and its attendant buildup, fanfare and in-event controversy.

Both of these docs-within-the-doc have their intriguing and revealing moments, but the most interesting parts of the new season happen in the middle three episodes, when the show trains its focus more onto individual players. We get to know emerging phenom Tom Kim, and add the travails of little brother Alex in contrast to 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick's flourishing career. One revelation, that the younger Fitzpatrick is dating top amateur golfer Rachel Kuehn, makes one wonder if Full Swing's third season will add female golfers to the mix. In my opinion, it definitely should.

Back for more time in front of the camera, Joel Dahmen's story reaches new emotional and existential depths. A heart-to-heart conversation between him and caddie/best friend Geno Bonnalie toward the end of the third episode provides easily the most heartfelt emotional moment in the show's run to date, laying bare the real human drama that comes with playing professional golf.

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen (right) and best friend and caddie Geno Bonnalie (left) become the emotional center of season 2 of 'Full Swing.' Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

That Dahmen's struggles are not unique to niche world of elite golf makes us want to root for him. It's little wonder that his appearance on the first Full Swing season won him so many fans. He will earn even more now. The fact that he is so captivating a figure despite being one of the least accomplished golfers profiled in the show runs directly against the insistent top-down narrative that only the most famous golfers are worth getting to know. The PGA Tour's marketing mavens may think fans want their stars to be untouchable, but it's vulnerability that bonds to the golfers we follow. The truth is that many of those are aloof and milquetoast.

There are exceptions, of course. McIlroy, both in interviews and candid footage, is engaging, witty and honest as well as driven: something close to a regular kinda guy who just happens to be a generationally great golfer. His screen time is to the show's great benefit.

As in the first season, frustrating format decisions hold back the new Full Swing installment from being better as a whole. Once again, the show eschews chronological storytelling, instead zigzagging between the majors and other events that end up defining the seasons of its chosen subjects. For example, we arc back to action from the PGA Championship in each of the first five episodes. It's disorienting and repeatedly undermines the typically propulsive feeling of a normal PGA Tour season, especially a drama-filled one like 2023.

To this critic, introducing the season's dramatis personae in the opening episodes and then tracking their progress sequentially would have both taught casual fans about the escalating pressures of a year on tour and laid the foundation of a binge-worthy gradual raising of the stakes as things rush towards the Ryder Cup. There would have been a sense that all of the profiled players' struggles and triumphs were building towards some grand conclusion, rather than occurring in several gilded silos.

Said Ryder Cup takes over the last three episodes of Full Swing Season 2, first following Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley as Johnson mulls his six captain's picks. The juxtaposition of a family-dinner scene from The Open Championship where Johnson jokes around with multiple eventual picks while Bradley hangs out alone in his grey hotel room says a great deal about how Team USA was ultimately formulated.

Ultimately, the second season of Full Swing is a fun watch, full of impressively deep player and event access. Its formal and stylistic foibles remain, but taking them as part of cost of entry shouldn't take too much away from what is an entertaining look back at last year in pro golf.

Netflix

Produced by: Vox Media Studios, Box to Box Films

8 episodes; all screened for review.

Premiere: March 6, 2024.