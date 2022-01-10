Golfers' Choice 2022: Top 25 Golf Course Layouts

These course designs intrigued, confounded and made golfers want to come back for more.
The Championship Course at Incline Village has some Lake Tahoe views from its higher points.
  1. Dancing Rabbit Golf Club - The Oaks

    Philadelphia, Miss.
    What they're saying: "Played the Oaks and was in great shape. Greens very challenging. Fairways groomed very well and excellent condition." - golfer review

  2. Mystic Creek Golf Club

    El Dorado, Ark.
    What they're saying: "First time I played the tees that measure about 6800 (yards), the course was all this 55 year old needed. This time I played with some friends who are older so we played the 6300 (yard) tees. I thought it might be a little easier but it just brought in different challenges. To me that’s the mark of a great design that no matter what tees you play the degree of difficulty remains constant." - ldlw

  3. Incline Village Golf Resort - Championship Golf Course

    Incline Village, Nev.
    What they're saying: "The course is awesome. If you haven’t played here before, you should. The fairways, the greens, the views. The greens are super fast." - golfer review

  4. Geneva National Golf Club - Palmer Course

    Lake Geneva, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "Excellent design layout with target golf a priority. This is the best of the three courses at GN. Greens were tough playing this course for the first time because there are slopes and many tiers on the greens. If u like to challenge your game, this is the course to do it on." - simerm

  5. The Club at Lac La Belle

    Oconomowoc, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "Visually stunning reminds me of a Monterey Peninsula style course mixed with some Carolina sand belt style. Greens were some of the truest I’ve putted in a long time. The undulations were severe but obscenely fun. Think of watching the pros putt at Augusta aiming some away from the hole to come back on a slope." - kmergens

  6. The Walker Golf Course At Clemson University

    Clemson, S.C.
    What they're saying: "The signature hole (17) did not disappoint -- fun to play, birdie chance. And, a pretty view of the lake. But I will say that there are many beautiful holes on the course." - GalCallaway

  7. Shanty Creek - Cedar River
    Cedar River at Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, Mich. is one northern Michigan's finest.

    Bellaire, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Cedar is one of my all time favorite courses - I never get tired of playing it.....a spectacular design and really fun to play. Especially knowing just how to route your ball for maximum rollout. This is a Weiskopf gem that's not to be missed if you are in the area. A must play each and every time I venture to Northern Michigan." - HOTSPOTTS

  8. Geneva National - Player Course

    Lake Geneva, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "Each hole is unique and really no throw away holes. Great track!" - golfer review

  9. Dale Hollow Lake Golf Course

    Burkesville, Ky.
    What they're saying: "Dale Hollow is one of Kentucky's State Parks Gems.
    Well designed and very challenging. The course design requires you to hit every club and shot type in your arsenal. Course was in perfect condition." - jason44turner

  10. The Links At Northfork

    Anoka, Minn.
    What they're saying: "Very fun to play without worrying about tree-lined (chutes) to drive through. Lots of wide-open space to hit but plenty of trouble (sand, mounds, tall grass) could be found all the same. Multiple hole layouts or green choices keep the course fresh. Fairways and greens roll true." - msquaredlee

  11. Noble Hawk Golf Links

    Kendallville, Ind.
    What they're saying: "The front nine is a links style layout with long, tall fescue, large bunkers, is wide-open and has hardly any trees, while the back nine is a mix of a more traditional layout cut through the woods and also a handful of links-style holes. Adding to the links feel are a few shared double greens. The course layout and design is really cool. It winds around a really nice subdivision and none of the houses are in play." - dunn1122

  12. Lakewood National Golf Club - Commander Course

    Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
    What they're saying: "Course is wide open but greens are extremely challenging. Conditioning is top notch.........as good as you will ever find for a course which is open to the general public. If you have to choose one course in the Bradenton/Sarasota to play this is among your top picks." - golfer review

  13. Desert Willow Golf Resort - Firecliff Course
    Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert offers two can't-miss courses, including Firecliff.

    Palm Desert, Calif.
    What they're saying: "Excellent and very fun layout to play. Recommended, IMO the best public course in the Greater Palm Springs area." - nickesquire

  14. Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort - Sun Mountain Course

    Las Vegas, Nev.
    What they're saying: "Great course layout with beautiful views of the desert." - Edward3253892

  15. Glacier Wood Golf Club

    Iola, Wisc.
    What they're saying: "The conditions were great. The layout is great.The greens are tough but give you a chance. The scenery was was beautiful and I saw a fox and a few deer."- Dalerwilson

  16. Gladstan Golf Course

    Payson, Utah
    What they're saying: "Gladstan GC is always a great experience even when it is busy; the layout alone brings challenges that bring you back, but the variety in holes with risk-reward make it worth the trip; as always, the staff was friendly and welcoming and let us out early; I enjoy every trip to the course." - edmondragon

  17. University of Georgia Golf Course

    Arthens, Ga.
    What they're saying: "Very tough but fun course! Plays long and greens are very undulating! Make sure to hit it on the right side of the pin!!" - Dnorton1992

  18. Otter Creek Golf Course

    Columbus, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Old school, hard par, easy bogey, Robert Trent Jones design. What a joy to play. Great conditioning. Can't wait to get back there." - boynestan

  19. Classic Club

    Palm Desert, Calif.
    What they're saying: "Love the layout. Each hole is great. This is a shot maker's course. You must hit shots. You can’t just hit it and see what happens. Or you will leave yourself some really nasty approaches and up/down situations. If you do hit GIR, there’s really no excuse to 3 putt though, because the greens are so good. I love the mental stimulation this course provides. (It) keeps the player mentally engaged on every shot. The course is also superbly beautiful, (with) lots of water features and lush, vibrant green, rolling fairways. Good variety of trees around add to the ambiance." - golfer review

  20. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms

    Sylacauga, Ala.
    What they're saying: "They have a couple elevated par 3s where you will definitely need a device that accounts for elevation change and wind, I think it was #15 that was showing over 200 on the scorecard but played about 140! What a beautiful hole!" - Dougells

  21. Sultan's Run Golf Club

    Jasper, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Every hole has a different character from all others and it was a sure joy to have found this gem in the southern and hilly parts of Indiana. I will go back if I am in the area again. The signature 18th hole is truly an awesome finishing hole." - flytmaster

  22. Blackthorn Golf Club

    South Bend, Ind.
    What they're saying: "Blackthorn has always been my favorite course in the area. The course is always in great condition with never any damage on the fairways/greens/etc. It is a joy as there is a wide variety of hole types with not much water to navigate around." - golfer review

  23. The Ravines Golf Club
    A sunny day view of a well protected hole at The Ravines Golf Club.

    Saugatuck, Mich.
    What they're saying: "The layout is gorgeous over ravines, some swamp carries, tons of sand traps, and lightning fast greens even with all the rain." - golfer review

  24. Stonelick Hills Golf Course

    Batavia, Ohio
    What they're saying: "Great course with amazing greens that make course different every day." - lestersuna

  25. Hawk's Eye Golf Resort

    Bellaire, Mich.
    What they're saying: "Very good layout with mix of longer and shorter par 3s, 4s and 5s." - apologuy

0 Comments
Streamsong Resort - Red Course: #14
