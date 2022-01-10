Golfers' Choice 2022: Top U.S. Military Courses

Civilians can have fun on these military facilities.
A view of the third hole at Cypress Lakes, a military course in Vacaville, Calif.

Not many golfers realize that they might have access to military courses wherever they live or when they're on vacation.

Access - or the protocol to get it - can be different from facility to facility, but if you do your homework and follow the rules to get on base, you can unlock a tee time at a military course.

Using data from GolfPass reviews in 2021, here's a list of 10 of the most accommodating and enjoyable military courses around the country.

  1. Trident Lakes Golf Club

    Naval Submarine Base, Ga.

  2. Navy Golf Course - Destroyer Course

    Cypress, Calif.

    The "Tiger Tree" on the 6th at the Destroyer Course is a reminder of the legend's formative years bombing drives down the fairways.

  3. Glen Eagle Golf Course

    Millington, Tenn.

  4. Windy Harbor Golf Club

    Mayport, Fla.

  5. Admiral Baker Golf Course - North Course

    San Diego, Calif.

  6. Fort Sam Houston - Salado del Rio

    San Antonio, Texas

  7. Randolph Oaks Golf Course

    Randolph Air Force Base, Texas

    A view from Randolph Oaks Golf Course

  8. Cypress Lakes Golf Course

    Vacaville, Calif.

  9. Fort Belvoir Golf Club - Gunston Course

    Fort Belvoir, Va.

  10. Veteran's Memorial Golf Course

    Great Lakes, Ill.

