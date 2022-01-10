Golfers' Choice 2022: Top U.S. Military Courses

Not many golfers realize that they might have access to military courses wherever they live or when they're on vacation.
Access - or the protocol to get it - can be different from facility to facility, but if you do your homework and follow the rules to get on base, you can unlock a tee time at a military course.
Using data from GolfPass reviews in 2021, here's a list of 10 of the most accommodating and enjoyable military courses around the country.
-
Naval Submarine Base, Ga.6 Min ReadJune 30, 2017Military-operated golf courses around the world provide a unique experience with great value. Here is what you need to know.
-
Cypress, Calif.
-
Millington, Tenn.
-
Mayport, Fla.
-
San Diego, Calif.
-
San Antonio, Texas
-
Randolph Air Force Base, Texas
-
Vacaville, Calif.
-
Fort Belvoir, Va.
-
Great Lakes, Ill.