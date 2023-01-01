Cabot Saint Lucia
Cap Estate, Saint Lucia
(800) 386-6461
About Cabot Saint LuciaCabot Saint Lucia is a developing residential community sitting on a 375 acre peninsula at the northern tip of Saint Lucia. The property will eventually offer residences ranging from fairway townhomes to single-family homes and beachfront villas. Plans call for amenities including the Cabot boutique, cabanas alongside an infinity edge pool, a beach club, a spa and fitness facility, sports program facility, water sports and a kids' camp. When completed, owners or guests renting the townhomes, homes and villas can indulge in fine dining at a variety of the property's restaurants and bars, or visit the on-site farm to taste produce and fresh hot sauce and the off-site honey farm for honey tastings. The first Coore & Crenshaw course at Point Hardy Golf Club rides the cliffs above the tropical bays and sandy beaches of the shore. When it debuts in December 2023, it will likely be crowned one of the world's most scenic seaside golf courses.
Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw hired to design 18 holes at new oceanfront resort and community2 Min Read
Facts
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres375
Year Opened2023
Number of UnitsLess than 100
Amenities
RestaurantsFine, Bar, Casual
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Short CourseYes
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes
Services
Kids ProgramYes
Rules
Is the resort pet friendly?Yes
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No