About Cabot Saint Lucia Cabot Saint Lucia is a developing residential community sitting on a 375 acre peninsula at the northern tip of Saint Lucia. The property will eventually offer residences ranging from fairway townhomes to single-family homes and beachfront villas. Plans call for amenities including the Cabot boutique, cabanas alongside an infinity edge pool, a beach club, a spa and fitness facility, sports program facility, water sports and a kids' camp. When completed, owners or guests renting the townhomes, homes and villas can indulge in fine dining at a variety of the property's restaurants and bars, or visit the on-site farm to taste produce and fresh hot sauce and the off-site honey farm for honey tastings. The first Coore & Crenshaw course at Point Hardy Golf Club rides the cliffs above the tropical bays and sandy beaches of the shore. When it debuts in December 2023, it will likely be crowned one of the world's most scenic seaside golf courses.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 375 Year Opened 2023 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Fine, Bar, Casual Room Types Villas/Casitas, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Outdoor Short Course Yes Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? Yes Is resort stay required for a tee time? No