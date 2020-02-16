Home / Courses / USA / California / Burbank

Par 3 at De Bell Municipal Golf Course

3.2
7 Reviews (7)

This golf course is closed for business. Not true? Let us know.
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
3.2
7 Reviews (7)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
3
3 Stars
1
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
2
Conditions
3.0
Value
3.4
Layout
3.3
Friendliness
4.1
Pace
3.7
Amenities
2.7
Tooltip Information Icon
73.3%
Recommend this course
5 out of 7 reviews
1.0
2 Reviews (2)
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
2
Conditions
1.0
Value
1.0
Layout
1.0
Pace
2.5
Amenities
1.0
StaffFriendliness
3.5
0%
Recommend this course
2 reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 725 yards
Slope 108
Rating 68.0

Editor's Note: Course closed for business. Now a disc golf course. See DeBell Golf Club for the remaining 18 holes.

Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 725 yards 68.0 108
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Par-3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.2/87 70 90 65 80 60 70 90 70 65 660 660
Ladies W: 27.9/88 70 90 65 80 60 70 90 70 65 660 660
Handicap 3 2 8 1 6 7 5 9 4
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

3.2
7 Reviews (7)
Default User Avatar
monvivant
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
1.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Not a golf course, not even a Par 3 golf course

This is not a golf course. Can't be even considered a Par 3 golf course.

It actually is a golf disk course only.

The greens have a radius of 3 feet. It has dandelions, twigs, rocks and it is not putt-able.

The course itself has range mats to hit from, but the fairway (what fairway) is pretty much all rough and bare.

The biggest issue is that the longest hole is 90 yards, no need to bring your golf bag, just bring your wedge (no need for your putter even since you can't possibly putt).

Save your money if you're a golfer or even a beginner.

I had brought my girlfriend for a good time and I left after 3 holes, it was unbearable and I did not want to set a precedent.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Average
Pace Good
Amenities Poor
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Default User Avatar
pandamocha
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
1.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Not a golf course, disc course

There’s no fairway. There’s no green. Watch your ankle, don’t sprain it, nothing is maintained. Starting mats are not even even, wildflowers growing on the green, twigs all over. 90 max, just bring your pitching, forget the putter also, it’s so bumpy, not any representation of practice. It’s not a golf course. Staff at the front was nice.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Poor
Amenities Poor
Default User Avatar
PaulWolter
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

What a gem!

Always a nice trip to this great little gem.
Staff is professional and friendly, course is as good a shape as you could hope for this time of year & greens are very puttable.
Great little par three to have a good time at & work on your short game.
Enjoy!

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Default User Avatar
u7219806
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
Incentivized Review
4.0
Previously Played

Great setting

Beautiful mountains behind course. Had a great day

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
DaveHigs
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
3.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Fair
Value Average
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
PaulWolter
Played On
Reviews 5
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing

Great lil track

Nice place to work on your short game.
Good shape & nice greens for this time of year.

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
DummerGolf
Played On
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
