Par 3 at De Bell Municipal Golf Course

This is not a golf course. Can't be even considered a Par 3 golf course.

It actually is a golf disk course only.

The greens have a radius of 3 feet. It has dandelions, twigs, rocks and it is not putt-able.

The course itself has range mats to hit from, but the fairway (what fairway) is pretty much all rough and bare.

The biggest issue is that the longest hole is 90 yards, no need to bring your golf bag, just bring your wedge (no need for your putter even since you can't possibly putt).

Save your money if you're a golfer or even a beginner.

I had brought my girlfriend for a good time and I left after 3 holes, it was unbearable and I did not want to set a precedent.