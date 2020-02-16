Par 3 at De Bell Municipal Golf Course
This golf course is closed for business. Not true? Let us know.
Looking for other options nearby?
About
Editor's Note: Course closed for business. Now a disc golf course. See DeBell Golf Club for the remaining 18 holes.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|725 yards
|68.0
|108
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.2/87
|70
|90
|65
|80
|60
|70
|90
|70
|65
|660
|660
|Ladies W: 27.9/88
|70
|90
|65
|80
|60
|70
|90
|70
|65
|660
|660
|Handicap
|3
|2
|8
|1
|6
|7
|5
|9
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Rentals/Services
Practice/Instruction
Policies
Food & BeverageBar, Grill
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Not a golf course, not even a Par 3 golf course
This is not a golf course. Can't be even considered a Par 3 golf course.
It actually is a golf disk course only.
The greens have a radius of 3 feet. It has dandelions, twigs, rocks and it is not putt-able.
The course itself has range mats to hit from, but the fairway (what fairway) is pretty much all rough and bare.
The biggest issue is that the longest hole is 90 yards, no need to bring your golf bag, just bring your wedge (no need for your putter even since you can't possibly putt).
Save your money if you're a golfer or even a beginner.
I had brought my girlfriend for a good time and I left after 3 holes, it was unbearable and I did not want to set a precedent.
Not a golf course, disc course
There’s no fairway. There’s no green. Watch your ankle, don’t sprain it, nothing is maintained. Starting mats are not even even, wildflowers growing on the green, twigs all over. 90 max, just bring your pitching, forget the putter also, it’s so bumpy, not any representation of practice. It’s not a golf course. Staff at the front was nice.
What a gem!
Always a nice trip to this great little gem.
Staff is professional and friendly, course is as good a shape as you could hope for this time of year & greens are very puttable.
Great little par three to have a good time at & work on your short game.
Enjoy!
Great lil track
Nice place to work on your short game.
Good shape & nice greens for this time of year.