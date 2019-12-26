Forest Dunes Golf Club - Short Course
Holes 10
Type Public
Par 27
Length 957 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Year Built 2020
Golf Season May - October
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Kendall/Seltzer Golf Getaway School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No denim allowed; collared shirt required.
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Internet Access
Available SportsFitness
Stay & Play Offers
From $155
Valid dates: Dec 26, 2019 - Oct 18, 2020
The Unlimited Golf Getaway package is perfect for the serious golfer that wants to pack in the rounds! The unlimited package provides you unlimited golfing access to five of BOYNE's outstanding golf courses and a night's stay. Courses included in the package are The Moor and Donald Ross Memorial at Boyne Highlands, The Alpine and The Monument at Boyne Mountain, and Crooked Tree Golf Club*.
