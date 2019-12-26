Home / Courses / USA / Michigan / Roscommon

Forest Dunes Golf Club - Short Course

About

Holes 10
Type Public
Par 27
Length 957 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 957 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season May - October

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Kendall/Seltzer Golf Getaway School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No denim allowed; collared shirt required.

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Internet Access

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Forest Dunes GC - The Loop
Forest Dunes Golf Club - Red Course at The Loop
Roscommon, Michigan
Public
3.8365882353
34
Write Review
Forest Dunes GC - The Loop
Forest Dunes Golf Club - Black Course at The Loop
Roscommon, Michigan
Public
3.8365882353
34
Write Review
Forest Dunes GC
View Tee Times
Forest Dunes Golf Club
Roscommon, Michigan
Public
4.6818823529
110
Write Review
Ye Olde CC
Ye Olde Country Club
Roscommon, Michigan
Public
4.0
1
Write Review
Fox Run CC
Fox Run Country Club
Grayling, Michigan
Public
3.0
1
Write Review
Grayling CC: #4
Grayling Country Club
Grayling, Michigan
Public
3.0
1
Write Review
Redwood GC
View Tee Times
Redwood Golf Course
Roscommon, Michigan
Public
4.75
17
Write Review
Birch Point GC
Birch Point Golf Club
Saint Helen, Michigan
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Garland Lodge - View from Reflections GC's 6th hole
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Reflections Course
Lewiston, Michigan
Resort
3.5717117647
23
Write Review
Garland Lodge - Fountains G.C.'s 2nd hole
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Fountains Course
Lewiston, Michigan
Resort
4.5556
9
Write Review
Garland Lodge - Monarch G.C.'s 13th hole
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Monarch Course
Lewiston, Michigan
Resort
4.8333428571
26
Write Review
Garland Lodge - Swampfire G.C.'s #8
Garland Lodge & Golf Resort - Swampfire Course
Lewiston, Michigan
Resort
3.4369764706
17
Write Review

