Olimpic Staff Ashikaga Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7041 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7041 yards
|Blue
|72
|6691 yards
|White
|72
|6305 yards
|Red
|72
|5135 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Greens L-93 Bent Grass
Architect Jack Nicklaus (2001) Jack Nicklaus, Jr. (2001)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
