Golf 5 Country Bibai Course - West
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3198 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Formerly known as Alpen Golf Club Bibai Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3198 yards
|Regular
|36
|2983 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, NICOS, VISA, Diners, DC, JCB, AMEX, TS3, AEON, Jacks
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout