Akiyama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6191 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main Green
|72
|6191 yards
|70.3
|Back/Main Green (W)
|72
|6191 yards
|75.3
|Back/Sub Green
|72
|5979 yards
|69.5
|Back/Sub Green (W)
|72
|5979 yards
|74.2
|Regular/Main Green
|72
|5749 yards
|68.7
|Regular/Main Green (W)
|72
|5749 yards
|73.1
|Regular/Sub Green (W)
|72
|5567 yards
|72.0
|Regular/Sub Green
|72
|5567 yards
|67.9
|Men/Main Green
|72
|4989 yards
|65.8
|Ladies/Main Green (W)
|72
|4989 yards
|69.3
|Men/Sub Green
|72
|4798 yards
|65.2
|Ladies/Sub Green (W)
|72
|4798 yards
|68.5
Year Built 1986
Golf Season Year round
Architect Ron Farris
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
