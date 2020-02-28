Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7148 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
Previously known as Sunny Field Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7148 yards
|73.3
|Championship (W)
|72
|7148 yards
|78.7
|Back
|72
|6685 yards
|71.3
|Back (W)
|72
|6685 yards
|76.4
|Regular
|72
|6288 yards
|69.6
|Regular (W)
|72
|6288 yards
|74.3
|Ladies
|72
|5448 yards
|70.0
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Pen Cross Bent Grass
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1987) Thomas Pearson (1987)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, DC, VISA, Saison, AMEX, DINERS, UFJ, Jacks
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
