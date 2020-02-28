Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Golf 5 Country Sunny Field

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7148 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3

Previously known as Sunny Field Golf Club.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7148 yards 73.3
Championship (W) 72 7148 yards 78.7
Back 72 6685 yards 71.3
Back (W) 72 6685 yards 76.4
Regular 72 6288 yards 69.6
Regular (W) 72 6288 yards 74.3
Ladies 72 5448 yards 70.0

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Pen Cross Bent Grass
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1987) Thomas Pearson (1987)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, DC, VISA, Saison, AMEX, DINERS, UFJ, Jacks
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - East Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - West Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - South Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Green Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - South: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - South Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Orange Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - East: #3
Kitsuregawa Country Club - East Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Lakes CC
Golden Lakes Country Club - Blue Course
Moka, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - West: #1
Kitsuregawa Country Club - West Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Oarai Golf Club
Oarai, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Saint Andrews GC Japan
New Saint Andrews Golf Club Japan - New Course
Otawara, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Eagle Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Travel Offers
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
BrianOar - #16 from green to tee
Travel Offers
Gamble Sands 2 Nights 3 Rounds Weekday Package
From $459
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
Travel Offers
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
From $653
Featured Content
Grand Cypress New Course - no. 17
Articles
Orlando's Grand Cypress Resort reveals new direction
lido-wisconsin-rendering
Articles
Lido shuffle: long-lost pre-WWII golf course will be revived beside Wisconsin resort
Nefyn Golf Club General Views
Photo Galleries
Tour spectacular Nefyn & District Golf Club in Wales
Corica Park - golfer on the putting green
Articles
Not your old-school munis
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me