Yen Dung Resort & Golf Club - Hillside Course
Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7203 yards
Slope 140
Rating 75.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|72
|7203 yards
|75.9
|140
|Blue
|72
|6739 yards
|73.5
|138
|White
|72
|5968 yards
|69.4
|132
|Red
|72
|5397 yards
|72.8
|134
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Golf Season Year round. Weather permitting.
Architect Paul Albanese (2018)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
