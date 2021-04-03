The Yards - The Front Yard

Played this after “The Yards” opened. The front 9 hasn’t changed much since it was Oakbridge. They did improve the greens. They are now very super fast and super clean. There are differences in elevation across the greens. By far the nicest and most difficult greens I’ve played in the Jacksonville area. The fairways and tee boxes were immaculate. The 5th hole, a par 3, had “a black hole” (a black colored sand trap) in the middle of the green. Overall a very nice front 9... but the back 9? It’s not 9. It’s 6. But you don’t get to play all 6, you only play 3. Confused? Yeah we were too. Add the complete lack of direction (signs) makes it even worse. We guessed what holes went where. There was nothing on the scorecard, no numbered tee boxes. And GPS doesn’t help, because it’s “new”.

We played on a Sunday morning, early. When I booked online, it was $85 for 12 holes and a cart. IMO there’s far better golf to play (and play all 18 holes) in the Jax area. The guy in the pro shop did give us the introductory rate of $65. Wasn’t really worth it at either price, but fun to play on a beautiful new course. I hope they’re able to keep it that way!