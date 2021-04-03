Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Ponte Vedra Beach

The Yards - The Backyard

4.0
2 Reviews (2)
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
4.0
2 Reviews (2)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
1
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
5.0
Value
3.0
Layout
4.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
Tooltip Information Icon
50.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 2 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
4.0
2 Reviews (2)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
1
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
5.0
Value
3.0
Layout
4.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
50.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 2 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
4.0
2 Reviews (2)
5 Stars
1
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
1
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
5.0
Value
3.0
Layout
4.0
Friendliness
5.0
Pace
5.0
Amenities
5.0
50.0%
Recommend this course
1 out of 2 reviews
Read Reviews

About

Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Par 18
Length 802 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
The Yards
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 18 802 yards
Middle 18 652 yards
Forward 18 437 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Tennis, Pickleball

Reviews

4.0
2 Reviews (2)

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Default User Avatar
u314161249404
Played On
Reviews 1
I Recommend This Course
5.0
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Somewhat Challenging
Default User Avatar
Paul6885868
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
3.0
First Time Playing

A new twist (kind of)

Played this after “The Yards” opened. The front 9 hasn’t changed much since it was Oakbridge. They did improve the greens. They are now very super fast and super clean. There are differences in elevation across the greens. By far the nicest and most difficult greens I’ve played in the Jacksonville area. The fairways and tee boxes were immaculate. The 5th hole, a par 3, had “a black hole” (a black colored sand trap) in the middle of the green. Overall a very nice front 9... but the back 9? It’s not 9. It’s 6. But you don’t get to play all 6, you only play 3. Confused? Yeah we were too. Add the complete lack of direction (signs) makes it even worse. We guessed what holes went where. There was nothing on the scorecard, no numbered tee boxes. And GPS doesn’t help, because it’s “new”.

We played on a Sunday morning, early. When I booked online, it was $85 for 12 holes and a cart. IMO there’s far better golf to play (and play all 18 holes) in the Jax area. The guy in the pro shop did give us the introductory rate of $65. Wasn’t really worth it at either price, but fun to play on a beautiful new course. I hope they’re able to keep it that way!

Conditions Excellent
Value Poor
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
The Oak Bridge Club: #1
The Oak Bridge Club
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Semi-Private
2.7246142857
716
Write Review
The Yards: Aerial view
View Tee Times
The Yards - The Front Yard
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Semi-Private
4.0
2
Write Review
View Tee Times
TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Resort
4.9423764706
104
Write Review
Sawgrass CC - West: #5
Sawgrass Country Club - West/East
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Private/Resort
5.0
2
Write Review
5th green on the Dye's Valley at TPC Sawgrass
View Tee Times
TPC Sawgrass - Dye's Valley Course
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Resort
4.4261058824
119
Write Review
Lagoon at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club: #14
Lagoon at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Private/Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
Marsh Landing CC
Marsh Landing Country Club
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sawgrass CC - South
Sawgrass Country Club - South/West
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Private/Resort
5.0
2
Write Review
Ocean at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club: #16
Ocean at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Private/Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
Sawgrass CC
Sawgrass Country Club - East/South
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Private/Resort
5.0
2
Write Review
Pablo Creek Club
Pablo Creek Club
Jacksonville, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Plantation at Ponte Vedra
Plantation at Ponte Vedra
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Private
5.0
1
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
Black Lake Golf Club
Travel Offers
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
Travel Offers
Desert Duo at TPC Scottsdale
From $655
Mid Pines Golf Course
Travel Offers
March Into Mid Pines
From $225
Featured Content
1999 US Open - Final Round
Articles
This iconic tournament trinket, up for bid, is a Cool Golf Thing
THE PLAYERS Championship - Previews
Articles
Breaking down the PGA Tour's Florida Swing
University of Texas Golf Club
Articles
The 10 best days on your golf calendar
World Golf Village
Articles
Ultimate Value: The best golf season in Jacksonville
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me