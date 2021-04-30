Biwako Country Club - Biwako/Ritto Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6856 yards
Slope 134
Rating 73.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back T
|72
|6856 yards
|73.8
|134
|Back T (W)
|72
|6856 yards
|79.8
|143
|Regular T (W)
|72
|6464 yards
|77.8
|137
|Regular T
|72
|6464 yards
|71.9
|130
|Back C
|72
|6451 yards
|71.9
|130
|Back C (W)
|72
|6451 yards
|77.5
|138
|Regular C (W)
|72
|6064 yards
|75.4
|134
|Regular C
|72
|6064 yards
|69.8
|126
|Front T (W)
|72
|6017 yards
|75.0
|133
|Front T
|72
|6017 yards
|69.6
|126
|Front C
|72
|5653 yards
|68.0
|123
|Front C (W)
|72
|5653 yards
|72.9
|129
|Ladies T (W)
|72
|5189 yards
|70.3
|123
|Ladies T
|72
|5189 yards
|66.2
|117
|Ladies C
|72
|4862 yards
|64.6
|116
|Ladies C (W)
|72
|4862 yards
|68.5
|119
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Architect Greg Norman (2020) Jeffrey Danner (2020) Seizo Tomizawa (1959)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesJacuzzi
