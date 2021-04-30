Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Kanazawa Country Club - West/Central

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6415 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6415 yards 70.7 121
Blue (W) 72 6415 yards 71.7 123
Red 72 5962 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5962 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 383 176 335 355 498 349 177 379 546 3198 334 157 344 377 179 565 355 404 502 3217 6415
Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 370 155 299 326 469 333 162 321 460 2895 315 141 331 364 157 547 340 390 482 3067 5962
Handicap 7 15 9 11 3 13 17 1 5 16 18 6 12 14 2 10 4 8
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes - 3,240 yen

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes - 27 bays
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - except Mondays and Thursdays
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted MasterCard, JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code As a general rule, wear golf slacks, and if you wear shorts, be sure to wear high socks up to your knees.

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kanazawa Country Club - East/West
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - Short Course
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa East: #1
Kanazawa East Golf Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #2
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Tomuro
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #1
Kanazawa Golf Club - Tomuro/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kenroku Nine: #5
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me