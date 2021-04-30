Kanazawa Country Club - East/West
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6440 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6440 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6440 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red
|72
|5857 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5857 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|552
|371
|163
|464
|345
|136
|341
|335
|535
|3242
|383
|176
|335
|355
|498
|349
|177
|379
|546
|3198
|6440
|Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|504
|354
|151
|448
|326
|121
|232
|313
|513
|2962
|370
|155
|299
|326
|469
|333
|162
|321
|460
|2895
|5857
|Handicap
|3
|7
|15
|1
|11
|17
|13
|9
|5
|8
|16
|10
|12
|4
|14
|18
|2
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes - 3,240 yen
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes - 27 bays
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - except Mondays and Thursdays
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MasterCard, JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code As a general rule, wear golf slacks, and if you wear shorts, be sure to wear high socks up to your knees.
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout