Hidaka Country Club - East/South Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6569 yards
Slope 123
Rating 70.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black/A
|72
|6569 yards
|70.6
|123
|Back/Black/B
|72
|6404 yards
|70.2
|Regular/Blue/A
|72
|6198 yards
|69.3
|121
|Regular/Blue/B
|72
|6029 yards
|69.0
|Front/White/A
|72
|5847 yards
|66.8
|Front/Red/A (W)
|72
|5847 yards
|72.1
|119
|Front/White/B
|72
|5686 yards
|66.5
|Front/Red/B (W)
|72
|5686 yards
|71.9
Scorecard for Higashi - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|383
|190
|468
|553
|355
|183
|453
|569
|347
|3501
|415
|382
|500
|161
|491
|313
|326
|128
|352
|3068
|6569
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|364
|173
|430
|525
|343
|162
|434
|555
|328
|3314
|399
|342
|487
|150
|462
|295
|306
|110
|333
|2884
|6198
|Red W: 70.2/119
|364
|162
|364
|511
|343
|140
|358
|501
|311
|3054
|366
|314
|472
|150
|447
|295
|306
|110
|333
|2793
|5847
|Handicap
|4
|10
|12
|14
|16
|8
|2
|6
|18
|3
|1
|5
|7
|11
|13
|15
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Saison, DC, Diners Club, UC, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
