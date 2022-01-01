Aurora International Golf Club - 9-Hole Signature Short Course

Home / Courses / Central America and the Caribbean / Anguilla

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Architect Greg Norman (2022)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Major credit cards are accepted.
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate dress is required including suitable length shorts or slacks and a collared shirt. Inappropriate dress includes exercise clothing, swimwear, cut-offs, halter tops and tube tops.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant, Beverage Carts

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Showers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

