Aurora International Golf Club - 9-Hole Signature Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Architect Greg Norman (2022)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Major credit cards are accepted.
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate dress is required including suitable length shorts or slacks and a collared shirt. Inappropriate dress includes exercise clothing, swimwear, cut-offs, halter tops and tube tops.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant, Beverage Carts
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Showers, Locker Rooms
