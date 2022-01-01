Ichitatsu International Golf Club in Kimobetsu, Hokkaido, Japan | GolfPass
Ichitatsu International Golf Club

0
About
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Nearby Courses
Rusutsu Resort Golf 72 - Wood
Rusutsu Resort Golf 72 - Wood Course
Kimobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rusutsu Resort Golf 72 - River
Rusutsu Resort Golf 72 - River Course
Kimobetsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rusutsu Resort Golf 72 - Izumikawa
Rusutsu Resort Golf 72 - Izumikawa Course
Rusutsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rusutsu Resort Golf 72 - Tower
Rusutsu Resort Golf 72 - Tower Course
Rusutsu, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Niseko Village GC
Niseko Village Golf Course
Niseko, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Tokiwadai GC
Sapporo Tokiwadai Golf Course
Sapporo, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Fujinosawa Suzuran GC: #14
Sapporo Fujinosawa Suzuran Golf Course
Sapporo, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanazono Golf Niseko
Hanazono Golf Niseko
Kutchan, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Makomanai CC
Makomanai Country Club - Soranuma Course
Sapporo, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Makomanai CC
Makomanai Country Club - Moiwa Course
Sapporo, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Windsor Great Peak of Toya GC
Windsor Great Peak of Toya Golf Course
Toyako, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Takino CC
Takino Country Club - East/West Course
Sapporo, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
