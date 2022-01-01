Ichitatsu International Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
