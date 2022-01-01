Home / Courses / Europe / Austria / Carinthia

Alpe-Adria Golf Schloss Finkenstein Golf Club - Short Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 18
Length 365 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 18 365 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Greens Penn A4 Grass
Golf Season March - Mid November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Schloss Finkenstein GC
Alpe-Adria Golf Schloss Finkenstein Golf Club
Gödersdorf, Villach-Land
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kranjska Gora GC
Kranjska Gora Golf Club
Kranjska Gora, Kranjska Gora
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Velden-Koestenberg GC: #5
Velden-Koestenberg Golf Club
Köstenberg-Velden, Villach-Land
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Senza Confini Tarvisio
Golf Senza Confini Tarvisio
Tarvisio, Friuli Venezia Giulia
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kartner Dellach GC: #11
Kartner Dellach Golf Club
Maria Wörth, Klagenfurt-Land
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Moosburg-Poertschach GC
Moosburg-Poertschach Golf Club - 18 Hole Course
Moosburg, Klagenfurt-Land
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Moosburg-Poertschach GC
Moosburg-Poertschach Golf Club - 9 Hole Course
Moosburg, Klagenfurt-Land
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Bad Kleinkirchheim-Reichenau GC
Bad Kleinkirchheim-Reichenau Golf Club - Kaiserburg Course
Patergassen, Feldkirchen
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bad Kleinkirchheim-Reichenau GC
Bad Kleinkirchheim-Reichenau Golf Club - 6 Hole Course
Patergassen, Feldkirchen
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bled GCC
Bled Golf & Country Club - Lake Course
Lesce, Radovljica
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bled GCC - King's
Bled Golf & Country Club - King's Course
Lesce, Radovljica
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Klagenfurt-Seltenheim GC - Romantic
Klagenfurt-Seltenheim Golf Club - Romantic Course
Klagenfurt, Statutory city
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Villa d'Este Golf Club
Lake Como Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $377 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Hotel du Lac and 3 rounds of golf at Bergamo "L'Albenza” Golf Club, Villa d’Este, and Menaggio & Cadenabia Golf Club.
PGA National Czech Republic
Best of Prague Package
FROM $457 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague and 2 rounds of golf at PGA National Czech Republic.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me