Alpe-Adria Golf Schloss Finkenstein Golf Club - Short Course
About
Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 18
Length 365 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|18
|365 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Greens Penn A4 Grass
Golf Season March - Mid November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Gödersdorf, Villach-Land
Semi-Private
Patergassen, Feldkirchen
Semi-Private
Patergassen, Feldkirchen
Semi-Private
Klagenfurt, Statutory city
Resort
Golf Packages
FROM $377 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Hotel du Lac and 3 rounds of golf at Bergamo "L'Albenza” Golf Club, Villa d’Este, and Menaggio & Cadenabia Golf Club.
FROM $457 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague and 2 rounds of golf at PGA National Czech Republic.
Course Layout