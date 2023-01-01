Royal Long An Golf & Villas
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7341 yards
Slope 141
Rating 75.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7341 yards
|75.1
|141
|Blue
|72
|6822 yards
|72.8
|137
|White
|72
|6263 yards
|70.3
|131
|White (W)
|72
|6263 yards
|76.3
|140
|Red (W)
|72
|5426 yards
|71.7
|130
Scorecard for Royal Long An Golf & Villas
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.1/141
|415
|608
|224
|445
|383
|418
|406
|558
|237
|3694
|581
|423
|405
|454
|400
|199
|408
|202
|575
|3647
|7341
|Blue M: 72.8/137
|370
|572
|196
|415
|350
|394
|365
|535
|223
|3420
|553
|387
|374
|432
|373
|185
|380
|188
|530
|3402
|6822
|White M: 70.3/131 W: 76.3/140
|342
|526
|185
|381
|327
|362
|337
|497
|199
|3156
|499
|353
|341
|394
|348
|165
|349
|165
|493
|3107
|6263
|Red W: 71.7/130
|306
|459
|143
|336
|280
|302
|296
|424
|174
|2720
|445
|294
|296
|344
|302
|144
|309
|141
|431
|2706
|5426
|Handicap
|15
|5
|11
|7
|17
|1
|9
|13
|3
|16
|14
|6
|2
|8
|18
|10
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|15
|3
|17
|1
|11
|7
|9
|13
|5
|18
|6
|16
|2
|8
|14
|10
|12
|4
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Architect Nick Faldo (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesJacuzzi, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout