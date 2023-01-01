Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

Royal Long An Golf & Villas

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7341 yards
Slope 141
Rating 75.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7341 yards 75.1 141
Blue 72 6822 yards 72.8 137
White 72 6263 yards 70.3 131
White (W) 72 6263 yards 76.3 140
Red (W) 72 5426 yards 71.7 130
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.1/141 415 608 224 445 383 418 406 558 237 3694 581 423 405 454 400 199 408 202 575 3647 7341
Blue M: 72.8/137 370 572 196 415 350 394 365 535 223 3420 553 387 374 432 373 185 380 188 530 3402 6822
White M: 70.3/131 W: 76.3/140 342 526 185 381 327 362 337 497 199 3156 499 353 341 394 348 165 349 165 493 3107 6263
Red W: 71.7/130 306 459 143 336 280 302 296 424 174 2720 445 294 296 344 302 144 309 141 431 2706 5426
Handicap 15 5 11 7 17 1 9 13 3 16 14 6 2 8 18 10 4 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 15 3 17 1 11 7 9 13 5 18 6 16 2 8 14 10 12 4

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Architect Nick Faldo (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Jacuzzi, Lockers, Locker Rooms

