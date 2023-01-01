T-36 at Baytown Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
T-36 at Baytown
Powered by GolfNow.com
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Casual golfing attire
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
La Porte, Texas
Public/Municipal
4.4810529412
570
Deer Park, Texas
Public
3.1972176471
928
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
Golf Packages
FROM $297 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Come play where the pros play! Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at TPC San Antonio (The Canyons & The Oaks Courses), site of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open.
FROM $217 (USD)
AUSTIN, TX | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and 3 rounds of golf on Horseshoe Bay's Apple Rock, Ram Rock, & Slick Rock Courses.
FROM $197 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at La Cantera Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at La Cantera Resort - Resort Course.
FROM $197 (USD)
EL DORADO, AR | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Haywood El Dorado, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and 2 rounds of golf at Mystic Creek Golf Club.
Featured Content
Course Layout