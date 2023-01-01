Home / Courses / USA / Texas / Baytown

T-36 at Baytown Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
T-36 at Baytown
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Casual golfing attire

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Bay Forest GC
Bay Forest Golf Course
La Porte, Texas
Public/Municipal
4.4810529412
570
Chemlake Golf Course
Pasadena, Texas
Private
0.0
0
Battleground at Deer Park: #1
Battleground at Deer Park, The
Deer Park, Texas
Public
3.1972176471
928
Bay Oaks CC: #11
Bay Oaks Country Club
Houston, Texas
Private
5.0
1
South Shore Harbour CC
Harbour/South at South Shore Harbour Country Club
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
4.75
4
River Terrace GC
River Terrace Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Public
4.25
4
Eagle Pointe GC: clubhouse
Eagle Pointe Golf Club
Mont Belvieu, Texas
Public
2.5928352941
117
South Shore Harbour CC
South/Shore at South Shore Harbour Country Club
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
4.75
4
South Shore Harbour CC
Shore/Harbour at South Shore Harbour Country Club
League City, Texas
Resort/Private
4.75
4
Pasadena Municipal GC: #15
Pasadena Municipal Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Municipal
4.7592666667
10
The Links at Green Caye
The Links at Green Caye
Dickinson, Texas
Public
4.0
2
Texaco CC
Texaco Country Club
Houston, Texas
Semi-Private
2.3617
94
