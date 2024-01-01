South Shore Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 35
Length 3046 yards
Slope 113
Rating 34.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|35
|3046 yards
|34.3
|113
|Middle (W)
|35
|2081 yards
|31.6
|94
|Front
|27
|1263 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Fairways Bluegrass
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Ron Cutlip (2023)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
Course Layout