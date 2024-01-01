Home / Courses / USA / Rhode Island / South Kingstown

South Shore Golf Club

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 35
Length 3046 yards
Slope 113
Rating 34.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 35 3046 yards 34.3 113
Middle (W) 35 2081 yards 31.6 94
Front 27 1263 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Fairways Bluegrass
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Ron Cutlip (2023)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

Be the first to leave a review

