Future U.S. and European sites for the Ryder Cup matches
With the 2020 Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits shifting to 2021 because of the pandemic, golf's premier event has now shifted back to being held during odd years. The attention now turns to Europe, where Italy will host its first-ever Ryder Cup at the recently rebuilt Marco Simone Golf Club outside of Rome. It is also only the third Ryder Cup to ever take place on Europe's mainland. Weekly tickets are already sold out but according to RyderCup.com, a ballot for daily admission will be unveiled in 2022.
The PGA of America selects the venues for Ryder Cups hosted in the United States, while the European Tour selects their venues. The PGA of America has selected each of their dates through 2037. There is speculation, but not confirmation, that they will bring the 2041 event to their new headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
Confirmed future sites for the Ryder Cup
2023 Ryder Cup Matches - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club
Guidonia, Italy
Architect: Jim Fazio, David Mezzacane
Resort
2025 Ryder Cup Matches - Bethpage Black
Farmingdale, N.Y.
Architects: A.W. Tillinghast, Rees Jones
Municipal
2027 Ryder Cup Matches - Adare Manor
County Limerick, Ireland
Architects: Roger Rulewich, Tom Fazio
Resort
2029 Ryder Cup Matches - Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minn.
Architects: Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Private
2031 Ryder Cup Matches - TBD Europe
2033 Ryder Cup Matches - Lake Course at Olympic Club
San Francisco, Calif.
Architect: Willie Watson
Private
2035 Ryder Cup Matches - TBD Europe
2037 Ryder Cup Matches - Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Md.
Architect: Devereux Emmet, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Private
ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the seventh hole during Day Two of The Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images) Luke Walker/Getty Images
Can you image how loud Bethpage Black will be during the 2024 Ryder Cup? Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Adare Manor, pictured in 2018 after a renovation by Tom Fazio, could be in the running to host the 2026 Ryder Cup in Ireland. Courtesy of Adare Manor
The 18th hole on The Olympic Club's Lake Course in San Francisco. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A view over the water of the clubhouse at Congressional Country Club near Washington D.C. Congressional CC