Future U.S. and European sites for the Ryder Cup matches

With the 2020 Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits shifting to 2021 because of the pandemic, golf's premier event has now shifted back to being held during odd years. The attention now turns to Europe, where Italy will host its first-ever Ryder Cup at the recently rebuilt Marco Simone Golf Club outside of Rome. It is also only the third Ryder Cup to ever take place on Europe's mainland. Weekly tickets are already sold out but according to RyderCup.com, a ballot for daily admission will be unveiled in 2022.

The PGA of America selects the venues for Ryder Cups hosted in the United States, while the European Tour selects their venues. The PGA of America has selected each of their dates through 2037. There is speculation, but not confirmation, that they will bring the 2041 event to their new headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

Confirmed future sites for the Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup Matches - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

Guidonia, Italy

Architect: Jim Fazio, David Mezzacane

Resort

2025 Ryder Cup Matches - Bethpage Black

Farmingdale, N.Y.

Architects: A.W. Tillinghast, Rees Jones

Municipal

2027 Ryder Cup Matches - Adare Manor

County Limerick, Ireland

Architects: Roger Rulewich, Tom Fazio

Resort

2029 Ryder Cup Matches - Hazeltine National Golf Club

Chaska, Minn.

Architects: Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Private

2031 Ryder Cup Matches - TBD Europe

2033 Ryder Cup Matches - Lake Course at Olympic Club

San Francisco, Calif.

Architect: Willie Watson

Private

2035 Ryder Cup Matches - TBD Europe

2037 Ryder Cup Matches - Congressional Country Club

Bethesda, Md.

Architect: Devereux Emmet, Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Private