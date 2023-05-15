Italian Open - Day Two
0 of 5
Italian Open - Day Two
ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the seventh hole during Day Two of The Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images) Luke Walker/Getty Images
Bethpage Black golf course - hole 4
1 of 5
Bethpage Black golf course - hole 4
Can you image how loud Bethpage Black will be during the 2024 Ryder Cup? Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Adare Manor - 11th hole
2 of 5
Adare Manor - 11th hole
Adare Manor, pictured in 2018 after a renovation by Tom Fazio, could be in the running to host the 2026 Ryder Cup in Ireland. Courtesy of Adare Manor
Olympic Club - Lake golf course - 18th hole
3 of 5
Olympic Club - Lake golf course - 18th hole
The 18th hole on The Olympic Club's Lake Course in San Francisco. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Congressional CC: Clubhouse
4 of 5
Congressional CC: Clubhouse
A view over the water of the clubhouse at Congressional Country Club near Washington D.C. Congressional CC
5 Images

Future U.S. and European sites for the Ryder Cup matches

Share

With the 2020 Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits shifting to 2021 because of the pandemic, golf's premier event has now shifted back to being held during odd years. The attention now turns to Europe, where Italy will host its first-ever Ryder Cup at the recently rebuilt Marco Simone Golf Club outside of Rome. It is also only the third Ryder Cup to ever take place on Europe's mainland. Weekly tickets are already sold out but according to RyderCup.com, a ballot for daily admission will be unveiled in 2022.

The PGA of America selects the venues for Ryder Cups hosted in the United States, while the European Tour selects their venues. The PGA of America has selected each of their dates through 2037. There is speculation, but not confirmation, that they will bring the 2041 event to their new headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

Whistling Straits Golf Course Ryder Cup preview - 11th hole
Articles
7 Min Read
The cost to play the 16 public-access Ryder Cup venues
September 21, 2021
Large buddies groups love playing Ryder Cup-style, multi-day team events on their golf vacations. And what could be more epic than playing a Ryder Cup match on a former (or future) Ryder Cup venue?
By Brandon Tucker

Confirmed future sites for the Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup Matches - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

Guidonia, Italy
Architect: Jim Fazio, David Mezzacane
Resort

Marco Simone GCC - Championship: #7
Marco Simone Golf & Country Club - Championship Course
Guidonia, Lazio
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

2025 Ryder Cup Matches - Bethpage Black

Farmingdale, N.Y.
Architects: A.W. Tillinghast, Rees Jones
Municipal

Black at Bethpage State Park GC
Black at Bethpage State Park Golf Course
Farmingdale, New York
Municipal
4.9773764706
56
Write Review

2027 Ryder Cup Matches - Adare Manor

County Limerick, Ireland
Architects: Roger Rulewich, Tom Fazio
Resort

The Golf Course at Adare Manor: #15
The Golf Course at Adare Manor
Adare, County Limerick
Resort
4.7143
7
Write Review

2029 Ryder Cup Matches - Hazeltine National Golf Club

Chaska, Minn.
Architects: Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Private

Hazeltine National GC
Hazeltine National Golf Club
Chaska, Minnesota
Private
4.4117647059
6
Write Review

2031 Ryder Cup Matches - TBD Europe

2033 Ryder Cup Matches - Lake Course at Olympic Club

San Francisco, Calif.
Architect: Willie Watson
Private

Lake at Olympic Club: #4
The Olympic Club - Lake Course
San Francisco, California
Private/Resort
5.0
10
Write Review

2035 Ryder Cup Matches - TBD Europe

2037 Ryder Cup Matches - Congressional Country Club

Bethesda, Md.
Architect: Devereux Emmet, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Private

Congressional CC: Clubhouse
Blue at Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Maryland
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Events
GolfPass Staff

Related Links

Los Angeles Country Club North Course - No. 7
Galleries
Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Open
From Shinnecock Hills to Winged Foot, view the full list of future U.S. Open golf sites as announced by the USGA.
9 Images
By GolfPass Staff
Omaha Beach Golf Club - La Mer Course - 6th
Articles
Culture and courses: France makes for a stellar golf vacation
Why not choose France for your next golf adventure? Wouldn't you rather be touring the Eiffel Towel after golf instead of trying to warm up from a wet day on an Irish or Scottish links?
8 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Articles
The six U.S. Open venues you can play and how to get a tee time
There was a time when practically every U.S. Open venue was an exclusive, private club. These days, "America's Open" has never been more open. Here are the six host courses open to the public, with tips on the best ways to secure a tee time.
5 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Olympic Club - Lake golf course - hole 3
Articles
Top 20 golf architects who most influenced the majors
Jason Scott Deegan looks at the twenty golf course architects who have influenced major championship venues, from Augusta National to the U.S. Open, the most.
9 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Tour Louisville's Valhalla Golf Club, host of the 2014 PGA Championship
Galleries
Future golf course venues for the PGA Championship
View the future golf course sites for the PGA Championship, pro golf's major championship conducted by the PGA of America.
6 Images
By GolfPass Staff
Latest Popular Content
Ravenwood GC - 16th
Articles
4 Min Read
Choice Destinations: The best value courses in and around Rochester, N.Y.
May 14, 2023
Rochester - the host of the 2023 PGA Championship - features a deep stable of public courses for all budgets.
By GolfPass Staff
Harbour Town Golf Links - No. 4
Articles
5 Min Read
Hilton Head's 10 best courses
April 6, 2023
Mike Bailey is no stranger to Hilton Head Island-Bluffton and ranks his favorite courses to play.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
Tim Gavrich
By Mike Bailey, Tim Gavrich
TPC Colorado 13
Articles
2 Min Read
The 10 longest golf holes in the U.S.
April 7, 2023
These monster golf holes play more than 700 yards from the tips. Tee it high and let it fly!
By Jason Scott Deegan
OluKai golf shoes
Articles
2 Min Read
Reviewing the new OluKai golf shoes
March 8, 2023
The new OluKai golf shoe might be the game's most versatile shoe, boasting a collapsible heel, which provides a comfortable, sandal-like component that's true to the brand.
By Jason Scott Deegan
TPC
Featured
Looking For The Best In Golf? Look For TPC
Whether you're in the spectator gallery or lining up your ball on the tee, your round of golf, golf vacation or outing at a TPC will be unforgettable...
Kilo Tango apparel rack
Articles
5 Min Read
7 up-and-coming women's golf apparel brands
February 20, 2023
You might not have heard of these brands, but they're leaving their mark.
Libby Gilliland head shot
By Libby Gilliland
Golf custom tees
Articles
3 Min Read
Golf's newest collectable: custom logoed tees
February 23, 2023
Are golf tees too common an item to be worth adding to your golf collection?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
Future U.S. and European sites for the Ryder Cup matches
Search Near Me