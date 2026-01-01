Travel Offers

Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Shanty Creek Resort - Hawk's Eye Golf Course

The Copperhead Cup Package

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Copperhead Golf Course

The Open 2026 Package

FROM Pricing Not Yet Available

The 146th Open Championships at Royal Birkdale

The Open Championship Links Odyssey

FROM FROM $597 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Carnoustie Championship Course 15th

Notable Northern Ireland Golf Tour

FROM FROM $627 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Castlerock Golf Course

El Fuerte Marbella Stay & Play Package

FROM FROM $347 (USD) PP/NIGHT

La Zagaleta Golf Course

Anantara Villa Padierna Stay & Play Package

FROM FROM $347 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Anantara Villa Padierna Golf Course

SO/ Sotogrande Stay & Play Package

FROM FROM $257 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Alcaidesa – Links Course

Let us book your next golf vacation! We’ve curated a collection of the best golf packages from coast-to-coast and beyond. Whether you’re planning a buddies trip, family or couples getaway, let our team tee you up for an unforgettable trip. Browse our growing list of destinations and resort partners below. Give us a call or request a quote to get started.

U.S. DESTINATIONS

Troon North Pinnacle Course
Arizona Golf Packages
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California Golf Packages
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Florida Golf Packages
Makai Golf Club - Princeville - 7th
Hawaii Golf Packages
The Memorial at Boyne Highlands
Michigan Golf Packages
Cascata Golf Club
Nevada Golf Packages
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North Carolina Golf Packages
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South Carolina Golf Packages
La Cantera's Resort course
Texas Golf Packages

SPECIALS

Sandals Emerald Bay
Golf at Sandals Resorts
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Golf at Beaches Resorts

INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS

La Cana Golf Club
Dominican Republic Golf Packages
Royal Lytham & St. Annes - Clubhouse
England & Wales Golf Packages
Lahinch
Ireland & Northern Ireland Golf Packages
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Mexico Golf Packages
Old Course at St. Andrews - Swilcan Bridge
Scotland Golf Packages
Finca Cortesin Golf Club
Spain Golf Packages

POPULAR PACKAGES

Solmar Golf Links
Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S.
Travel Offers
FROM $397 (USD)
TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Travel Offers
FROM $377 (USD)
Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course
SANDALS – BAHAMAS
Great Exuma, Bahamas
Travel Offers
FROM $1017 (USD)
Kiawah Island - Ocean Course
The Villas at Kiawah Island Stay & Play Package
Kiawah Island, SC
Travel Offers
FROM $239 (USD)
Signature Hole - Lighthouse at Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Links
Scottish Highlands Hidden Gems Golf Package
Troon , Scotland
Travel Offers
FROM $277 (USD)
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Adelaide 6 night Wine and Golf
Adelaide, South Australia
Travel Offers
From $317 AUD
Mission Inn - El Campeón Course
Mission Resort + Club Stay & Play Package
Orlando, Florida
Travel Offers
FROM $167 (USD)
Leven Links Golf Course at Leven Links Golf Club
St Andrews Value Golf Package
St Andrews, Scotland
Travel Offers
FROM $327 (USD)
Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club
Signature South West Ireland Golf Package
Killarney, County Kerry
Travel Offers
FROM $537 (USD)
PGA Riviera Maya Golf Course
Iberostar Paraiso Beach Stay & Play Package
Cancun, Quintana Roo
Travel Offers
FROM $287 (USD)
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