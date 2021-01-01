FROM FROM $117 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Highland Park Golf Course

FROM FROM $117 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Highland Park Golf Course

FROM FROM $117 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Highland Park Golf Course

Birmingham Golf Around

Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at your choice of select Marriott properties in the Birmingham area and 2 rounds of golf at Highland Park Golf Course.

From $117 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 2 nights' accommodations at your choice of select Marriott properties in the Birmingham area
  • 2 rounds of golf at Highland Park Golf Course
  • Avis full size rental car
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me