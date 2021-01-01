Birmingham Golf Around
Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at your choice of select Marriott properties in the Birmingham area and 2 rounds of golf at Highland Park Golf Course.
From $117 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 2 nights' accommodations at your choice of select Marriott properties in the Birmingham area
- 2 rounds of golf at Highland Park Golf Course
- Avis full size rental car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.