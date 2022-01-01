FROM FROM $237 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Ross Bridge Golf Club

FROM FROM $237 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Oxmoor Valley Golf Club

FROM FROM $237 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Ross Bridge Golf Club

FROM FROM $237 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa

RTJ – Best of Birmingham Package

Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Ross Bridge Golf Club and Oxmoor Valley Golf Club - Ridge & Valley Courses.

From $237 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights’ accommodations at Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Ross Bridge Golf Club and Oxmoor Valley Golf Club - Ridge & Valley Courses
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Get Quote

Now Reading
RTJ – Best of Birmingham Package
Search Near Me