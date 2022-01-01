RTJ – Best of Mobile Package
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Magnolia Grove Golf Club (Crossings & Falls Courses) and Lakewood Golf Club (Azalea or Dogwood Course).
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights’ accommodations at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Resort
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Magnolia Grove Golf Club (Crossings & Falls Courses) and Lakewood Golf Club (Azalea or Dogwood Course)
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.