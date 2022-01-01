FROM FROM $237 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Resort

RTJ – Best of Mobile Package

Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Magnolia Grove Golf Club (Crossings & Falls Courses) and Lakewood Golf Club (Azalea or Dogwood Course).

From $237 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights’ accommodations at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Resort
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Magnolia Grove Golf Club (Crossings & Falls Courses) and Lakewood Golf Club (Azalea or Dogwood Course)
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.


