RTJ - Capitol Hill Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT
RTJ - Capitol Hill Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at the Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel at Capitol Hill and 3 rounds of golf at Capitol Hill Golf Club - Senator, Legislator, & Judge Courses.
From $217 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights’ accommodations at the Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel at Capitol Hill
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Capitol Hill Golf Club - Senator, Legislator, & Judge Courses
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.