RTJ – Gadsden Golf Around Package

Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Hampton Inn - Gadsden and 3 rounds of golf at Silver Lakes Golf Club - Championship & Short Courses.

From $197 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Hampton Inn - Gadsden
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Silver Lakes Golf Club - Championship & Short Courses
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

