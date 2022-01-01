RTJ – Grand National Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National and 3 rounds of golf at Grand National Golf Club - Lakes, Links, & Short Courses.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National
- 3 rounds of golf for each player at Grand National Golf Club - Lakes, Links, & Short Courses
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.