FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand National Golf Club

FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand National Golf Club

FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Grand National Golf Club

FROM FROM $217 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National

RTJ – Grand National Stay & Play Package

Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National and 3 rounds of golf at Grand National Golf Club - Lakes, Links, & Short Courses.

From $217 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights’ accommodations at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National
  • 3 rounds of golf for each player at Grand National Golf Club - Lakes, Links, & Short Courses
  • AVIS Full-Size Rental Car

* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.

Get Quote

Now Reading
RTJ – Grand National Stay & Play Package
Search Near Me