RTJ – The Grand Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection and 2 rounds of golf at Lakewood Golf Club - Azalea & Dogwood Courses.
From $337 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights’ accommodations at The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Lakewood Golf Club - Azalea & Dogwood Courses
- AVIS Full-Size Rental Car
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.